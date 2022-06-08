APC Convention: Seven presidential aspirants reject govs’ shortlist, back Adamu

Seven presidential aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have dissociated themselves from the move by some state governors to foist a shortlist on them and limit participation at the party’s national convention to a few presidential aspirants only.

This came just as the aspirants threw their weights behind the National Chairman of the party, Sen Abdullahi Adamu, insisting that the leadership of the party remains the official organ through which decisions about participation at the convention must be conveyed to all.

The aggrieved aspirants namely -Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade; former Minister of state for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba; former Minister for Science and Technology, Ogbonnaya Onu; former Governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, and businessman, Tein Jack-Rich, said that they were not consulted by the governors before the shortlist was made and purportedly transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari to select a consensus candidate.

In a joint statement issued by Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu on behalf of the group, they described the move as a futile attempt to sideline other aspirants, particularly those of them from the South East and South South geopolitical zones. According to the presidential hopefuls, the move, coming few hours to the commencement of the primary election, was absurd and the a joke taken too far.

They alleged that the governors who made the shortlist of five aspirants were propelled by personal interests and not the interest of the South. They claimed that five northern governors have been promised the office of Vice President by one of the candidates on the list, which has suddenly prompted some of them to push for the zoning of the APC presidential ticket to the South.

They also clarified that though they were in support of the Presidency going to the South, especially the South East, none of them was consulted before the decision of the short list was taken. The statement read in part: “In the past few hours, we have been bombarded with calls and messages from our supporters and concerned Nigerians on a list of five presidential aspirants submitted to President Buhari to choose from.

“As far as we are concerned, no list has been submitted to Mr. President; the move by the Governors is considered a joke taken to the extreme with the aim of playing with the intellect of Nigerians, particularly those of us from the South-East.

“Mr. President’s directive is very simple, that all Presidential aspirants including those from the North should meet and harmonise in order to produce a single candidate. As it stands we have not been consulted or attended a meeting where it was agreed that such names be sent to Mr. President. “In the so-called list out of the five names only one was selected from the South-East and we are talking about fairness and justice to the South.

What the Governors have done is a mere picnic in the park. These are the same governors talking about equity, justice and fairness yet in a clandestine manner purportedly sidelined the South East. “In the absence of any harmonised agreement, no list has been submitted to Mr. President. What they have done is just nothing but a charade which is bound to fail. “We also have it on good authority that the majority of these governors have been promised and also given various forms of gratifications in order to thwart the process in favour of one aspirant and such grand plot will fail woefully.

“Moreso, the party led by Senator Abdullahi Adamu remains the official organ of the party through which decisions taken by stakeholders in the party will be communicated and acted upon, in the absence of that any other move remains null and void…” “We urge all well meaning Nigerians to disregard such information, as we remain in the race hence no consensus agreement has been reached amongst all contestants.

“The names on the list , according to the source, included that of the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Kayode Fayemi (Ekiti State), Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation, and Governor Dave Umahi (Ebonyi State). “The governors after meeting with the President said they will return to the villa after meeting with the party’s National Working Committee(NWC) and other stakeholders. “They picked one from South-East, one from South- South and three from South- West geopolitical zones in line with their position that power should shift to the South.

The presidential primary of the party is to be held today. The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan was named as the consensus candidate by the National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu. This has however generated both commendations and rejections.”

