APC Convention: Six chairmanship candidates step down

The All Progressives Congress (APC) may be getting close to having a consensus candidate for the position of National Chairman at the ongoing National Convention of the party in Abuja.

Six aspirants have agreed to step down for President Muhammadu Buhari’s choice, a former governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Adamu.

Up till few hours ago, efforts to avoid an actual contest at the convention seemed impossible as some of the aspirants insisted on going out to the field, even if they failed.

The situation made having a unity list of officials for the national executive of the party difficult

However, reports have it that those who have agreed to bow to the wishes of the party to allow the President’s preferred candidate emerge are former Nasarawa State Governor, Tanko Al-Makura, former Benue State Governor George Akume, and former Zamfara State Governor Abdul’aziz Yari.

Others are Kwara State politician, Saliu Mustapha, Niger State Senator Sani Musa, and Muhammed Etsu

Ratification of other positions is expected to commence shortly.

