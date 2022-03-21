APC Convention: South West govs endorse Kekemeke, Omisore

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West have endorsed two former governorship aspirants in Ondo and Osun states, lsaacs Kekemeke and lyiola Omisore, as the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West) and National Secretary, respectively, ahead of the party’s National Convention on March 26.

While the position of vice chairman was microzoned to Ondo, that of National Secretary was preserved for Oyo and Osun states, according to party insiders, with the governors agreeing to support both candidates.

Jerry Sola-Akinuli, the head of Kekemeke’s Media Team, confirmed this to New Telegraph in Akure, Ondo State, saying that the degovernors had agreed on both Kekemeke and Omisore’s candidacy.

According to him, “The South-West governors worked in consultation with party leaders as to how party offices should be distributed among the component states of the region.

Speaking on the convention, Kekemeke said: “This convention is quite challenging for the APC because of the many conflicting tendencies and interests. This is not unusual in any political party. I believe that our leaders and our governors are up to the task.

“The bigger job is for the post-convention leadership to have the requisite capacity to fairly and sincerely rejig the party. The APC needs a competent, experienced, large hearted, nonsectional and cool headed somebody as chairman.”

Meanwhile, Akinuli in a statement said that Kekemeke has promised to build a broad, participatory and politically conscious platform to enhance progress in politics and democratic development that the Southwest is known for.

