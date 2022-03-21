News Top Stories

APC Convention: South West govs endorse Kekemeke, Omisore

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh Akure Comment(0)

Governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West have endorsed two former governorship aspirants in Ondo and Osun states, lsaacs Kekemeke and lyiola Omisore, as the party’s National Vice Chairman (South West) and National Secretary, respectively, ahead of the party’s National Convention on March 26.

 

While the position of vice chairman was microzoned to Ondo, that of National Secretary was preserved for Oyo and Osun states, according to party insiders, with the governors agreeing to support both candidates.

 

Jerry Sola-Akinuli, the head of Kekemeke’s Media Team, confirmed this to New Telegraph in Akure, Ondo State, saying that the  degovernors had agreed on both Kekemeke and Omisore’s candidacy.

According to him, “The South-West governors worked in consultation with party leaders as to how party offices should be distributed among the component states of the region.

Speaking on the convention, Kekemeke said: “This convention is quite challenging for the APC because of the many conflicting tendencies and interests. This is not unusual in any political party. I believe that our leaders and our governors are up to the task.

 

“The bigger job is for the post-convention leadership to have the requisite capacity to fairly and sincerely rejig the party. The APC needs a competent, experienced, large hearted, nonsectional and cool headed somebody as chairman.”

 

Meanwhile, Akinuli in a statement said that Kekemeke has promised to build a broad, participatory and politically conscious platform to enhance progress in politics and democratic development that the Southwest is known for.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Johnson kicks off G7 with plea to tackle inequality

Posted on Author Reporter

  The G7 summit has started in Cornwall, with Boris Johnson urging fellow leaders to “build back better” as the world recovers from the Covid pandemic. The UK prime minister said it was vital to learn from the “mistakes” of the 2008 financial crisis and tackle the “scar” of inequality. The leaders posed for the […]
Metro & Crime Top Stories

#EndSARS protests: Police count losses in Lagos

Posted on Author Juliana Francis

Six policemen murdered, 38 injured 30 stations, posts razed,18 vandalised Four civilians killed 520 suspects held for killing,looting, arson 71 police vehicles, 67 BRT, 71 others burnt, damaged At least, six policemen were killed while 38 others were wounded in Lagos State during the #EndSARS protests. The state Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, who disclosed […]
News Top Stories

Study: Fish consumption protects brain from pollution

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said eating fish could help protect the brain against the detrimental effects of air pollution. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The lead author, Cheng Chen said a healthy diet could reduce negative effects of air pollution in the brain and consequently […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica