APC Convention: S’South adopts unity list, endorses candidates for NWC

Stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from the South South geo-political zone have adopted a unity list for the National Convention. The list as signed by the stakeholders has former APC Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom (National Vice Chairman S/S); Dr. Betty Edu (National Women Leader) and Dr Felix Morka (National Publicity Secretary).

The trio was adopted at the last meeting of the stakeholders held in Abuja. Among those who signed the adoption were: Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River State; Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe; Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi; Minister of Niger Delta, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; former APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; former Minister of State for Agriculture, Heineken Lokpobiri, and former Edo State Deputy Governor, Lucky Imasun.

The geo-political zone shared the three NWC positions zoned to them one to two states. The National Vice Chairman South South is zoned to Rivers/Bayelsa states, National Women Leader to Akwa Ibom/Cross River states and National Publicity Secretary to Edo/Delta states.

While the governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, picked the National Women Leader for Dr Betty Edu (Cross River), Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi picked the National Vice Chairman for Victor Giadom (Rivers State), while the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege picked the National Publicity Sec-retary for Dr Felix Morka (Delta State).

However, some other candidates obtained the expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the positions. For instance, Mary Ekpere Eta, former Director- General, National Council for Women Development (NCWD) andMrs Helen Boco Effiom obtained the nomination forms to contest the office of the National Women Leader. Also the former Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Yekini Nabena, obtained form to contest the National Vice Chairman South South.

