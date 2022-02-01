APC convention: Stakeholders bank on Musa to reposition party

Ahead of the February 26 National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja, stakeholders of the ruling party have zeroed in on the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District, Senator Sani Musa, to lead the party for the next four years.

Senator Musa, who is a leading contender for the National Chairmanship position of the APC, has been having a flurry of endorsements and backings from leaders and stakeholders of the party since he declared his ambition for the position.

Over the weekend, the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, paid a visit to Musa, who is the Chairman, Senate Services Committee, in his Maitama, Abuja residence, assuring the chairmanship aspirant that the contributions he made to the APC since 2015 will not go in vain.

According to Tinubu: “The sacrifices of Distinguished Senator Mohammed Sani Musa for the APC in 2014/2015 will not go in vain, the leadership of the ruling APC are fully aware. He will be rewarded.” He described Senator Musa as a qualified national chairmanship aspirant with a blueprint for a new vision for the party for electoral victory.

Speaking on the condition of anonymity, a former deputy governor of a north western state, who is also a statutory delegate to the national convention, disclosed that Senator Musa is the likely the consensus candidate for the National Chairmanship position.

While stressing that the lawmaker possesses the requisite experience and commitment to provide leadership that will lead the ruling party to victory in the 2023 polls, he also identified his capacity to effectively relate and bring everyone on board in the party.

His words: “The decision to queue behind the senator was thoroughly scrutinized by stakeholders in the party especially since there are handfuls of former governors whose influence in the party cannot be shoved aside.

But we discovered that Senator Musa, with his pedigree and antecedent, can completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party using the tools of persuasion and negotiation.

“He is a party man inside out and we have an election to prosecute in the next 12 months or thereabout. He has no baggage and he will create a new voice and direction to APC and by extension enhance the legacy of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.”

While stressing the need for a rancour-free convention, the former deputy governorsaid the APC cannot afford to bring onboard any controversial personality as its National Chairman, adding that Senator Musa is a highly organised, dedicated, passionate and a hardworking person with proven integrity in all the places he has served in both public and private sector from 1986 to date.

His words: “Senator Musa is a great mobilizer, a bridge builder and a strategist, who is not only passionate about the wholesome development of the nation, but has the capacity required to manage diverse people and interests irrespective of tribe, religion.

These are what the APC needs going into the 2023 general election. “With the current state of the APC, the party needs the leadership qualities of Senator Musa to continue the reconciliation and peaceful rehabilitation approach that has been entrenched in the party by the Governor Buni-led caretaker committee.

This is the time for the APC to have someone in the capacity of Senator Musa as national chairman to pilot the affairs of the party to victory in 2023 and beyond. “He is a committed manager of people and resources, using exceptional leadership organization and communication skills to manage high performance across sectional teams.

He has proven skill in developing consensus at party, committee and legislative levels and has also exhibited qualities that could stand him out as a solid party man that can deliver the APC in all future elections.” Speaking on his candidature recently,

Musa said: “My interest in the National Chairmanship position of our great party, the APC, is another call to national service, just like my current position as a senator. You must bear in mind that if I become the chairman of the APC, I can leverage my experience here in the Senate to push the manifesto of the party to the National Assembly more efficiently.

“It will also place me in a vantage position to deliver reconciliatory leadership, which the party needs now to navigate out of its present challenges. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will completely re-engineer the internal structures and workings of the party. I will be adaptive to a participatory work style that will usher in visionary and pacesetting leadership for the party.

“Leadership is an awesome and great responsibility that requires high sense of innovations and vision as a mechanism to changing our country. If given the opportunity to lead the party, I will endeavour to justify every day and in every act, the trust that will be placed in me.”

