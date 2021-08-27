APC Convention: S’West group urges Sani Musa to vie for National Chair

A South-We s t pressure group, the Lisabi Progressives Union, has prevailed on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, to contest the vacant position of the national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The leadership of the group while briefing newsmen yesterday in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said it decided to support the ambition of the APC Niger-East senator after a careful examination of the candidates that had been linked to the position. Speaking on behalf of the union, the group’s National President, Adeleke Lukman, said as a member of the progressives family, the group welcomed the party’s resolve to present the best candidates for the presidency in 2023 and for the national chairmanship position. He noted further that it was the right time for the region to shun politics of bitterness and rally round a strong candidate that would bring good governance to the region and the nation.

Speaking further, Adeleke said the group had concluded plans to support Sani Musa, who he described as ‘youthfriendly’ and a ‘bridge builder’ across the region. He said: “We have decided to prevail on Senator Mohammed Sani Musa to contest the chairmanship position and we will offer him our support at the national convention, because politics is about building allies, not enemies.

We have examined the portfolio of our party members who have at one point or the other been linked with the chairmanship position and Sani Musa stands out among the rest. “We are optimistic that Senator Musa will bring hope and restore sanity to our party. He’s young, energetic and competent to unite all our aggrieved members and secure victory for the party in 2023. Our aim is to support him fully, because we are in sync with his agenda for the party and what the people of Niger State and the North Central have done and still doing for our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, since 2015,” Adeleke stated. In his closing remarks, Adeleke condemned in its entirety, the call from certain quarters for the boycott of the 2023 elections, because doing so would be counter-productive from achieving their set goals.

