APC Convention: Tension as Zoning C’ttee submits report

There is some disquiet in the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Zoning Committee, led by the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, submits its report today.

 

The eight-man committee was set up last week by the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to zoning the 21 offices of the National Working Committee (NWC). Other committee members are: Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo- Agege – Deputy Chairman, Prof. Etim Nyong – Member, Dr. MB Shehu – Member,  Comrade Mustapha Salihu – Member, Sen. Teslim Folarin – Member, Alhaji Sadeeq Sule-Iko Sami – Member and Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Nkem Okeke – Secretary.

 

The Zoning report would be submitted in variance with the zoning agreement submitted to President Muhammadu Buhari by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF). A Caretaker Committee member had said that the zoning of NWC positions is the responsibility of the CECPC. In the zoning of the PGF  released by the governor of Kaduna State, the APC National Secretary is zoned to the South West and National Organising Secretary zoned to North West, a situation which some members had frowned at.

 

According to them, the position of National Secretary should be zoned to the South East or South South, while the position of National Organising Secretary should be zoned to the North East. Other positions of the NWC that members are looking at for correction in the zoning of the PGF are the offices of the National Publicity Secretary and National Youth Leader.

 

The two positions some party members believe should be swapped. The submission of the zoning report and the publishing of the same would commence the sales of Expression of interest nomination forms. According to a party source, the sales of forms would not be made public as forms would be given to designated candidates. The party hopes to reduce acrimony by reducing the number of candidates that will purchase forms. Meanwhile the Sub-committees would be inaugurated amidst uncertainties today. There had been reports that the National Convention might be shifted.

 

