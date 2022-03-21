APC Convention: There is revolution over zoning – Adighije

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has described what was happening in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention as a revolution.

Adighije who is a chieftain of the APC from Abia State, said the consensus arrangements have failed because people were not happy with the processes of zoning and micro zoning.

He, however, said the candidates should be given an opportunity to test the ground of contest properly as APC will come out stronger after March 26. Adighije, who was also a National Treasurer of the defunct National Republican Congress (NRC), said the APC is at war and only sincerity would save it. He acknowledged that the zoning and micro zoning were not properly done as they were done by a few party members.

He cited the South East micro zoning as an example, where the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and few other persons did the micro zoning.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...