News

APC Convention: There is revolution over zoning – Adighije

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University Lokoja, Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije, has described what was happening in the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention as a revolution.

Adighije who is a chieftain of the APC from Abia State, said the consensus arrangements have failed because people were not happy with the processes of zoning and micro zoning.

 

He, however, said the candidates should be given an opportunity to test the ground of contest properly as APC will come out stronger after March 26. Adighije, who was also a National Treasurer of the defunct National Republican Congress (NRC), said the APC is at war and only sincerity would save it. He acknowledged that the zoning and micro zoning were not properly done as they were done by a few party members.

He cited the South East micro zoning as an example, where the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and few other persons did the micro zoning.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Diversification: Buhari tasks insurers on product design

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme

…lauds their intervention at peak of COVID-19   President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday urged insurance firms in Nigeria to take advantage of ongoing efforts by the Federal Government to grow the non-oil sector of the economy through innovation and product design.   Commending their role in encouraging medical practitioners to tackle spread of COVID-19, the president, […]
News Top Stories

Buhari advocates bottom-up strategy to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…decries undermining of govt policies by ‘unscrupulous’ persons President Muhammadu Buhari has advocated the adoption of a bottom-up strategy in tackling the challenges of insecurity in the country. The President while responding to the observation that insecurity has begun to have negative repercussions on the economy made by Professor Doyin Salami – led Presidential Economic […]
News Top Stories

Declare state of emergency on food, Reps tell FG

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

…decry terrorists’ imposition of tax on farmers The House of Representatives yesterday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on staple food production. The resolution was consequent upon the adoption of a motion sponsored by Sani Bala, who drew the attention of the House to the recent report of the United Nations […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica