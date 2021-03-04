News

APC convention to hold in December

Against the expectation of many All Progressives Congress (APC) members that the elective National Convention of the party would hold in June, it has been revealed that it would now hold in December. This revelation came from a stalwart of the party, who was aspiring to contest the governorship ticket on the platform of the APC in his state for the 2023 elections. According to the party chieftain, the APC National Convention will hold in December this year. Also he explained that the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee would seek another extension of tenure before the end of June.

The caretaker committee was constituted last year to conduct an elective National Convention in December last year. However, before the expiration of the Caretaker Committee in December, the National Executive Committee extended the tenure of the committee for another six months. According to him, the composition of the constitution review committee was a pointer to the extension of the tenure of the caretaker committee.

Speaking exclusively with New Telegraph, the APC chieftain said by the new timetable with the Caretaker Committee, the on-going membership registration/revalidation exercise would extend till the end of April. And after the registration, the ward and local government congresses would be held in May and June.

