APC Convention: Umahi congratulates Tinubu

Ebonyi State Governor, Chief Dave Umahi, has congratulated Asiwaju Bola Tinubu on his victory at the just-concluded national convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC). In a statement he personally signed, Umahi assured the APC presidential flag bearer of total support to ensure that he wins the 2023 presidential election. He called on the members of the party to support the APC to ensure victory in the general election. He said: “I Engr. David Nweze Umahi, the Governor of Ebonyi State, heartily congratulates the presidential candidate of our party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on your overwhelming victory in the just-concluded presidential primary election. “Let me assure you that the Ebonyi State chapter of All Progressives Congress and I will support you, and all the candidates of our party in the 2023 general election. “Let me equally commend all aspirants and the APC National Working Committee for the smooth conduct of a fair presidential primary election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...