APC Convention: We’ll shock, surprise critics –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday dismissed reports that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), lacks the capacity to conduct its national convention on March 26, saying the party will surprise its critics. The president stated this when he fielded questions from State House correspondents shortly before departing the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for London on Sunday. The president had initially planned to embark on the London trip from Nai- robi, Kenya after attending the United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, at 50 in that country on Friday. The president said: “Well, they (critics) should wait and see. How did we come as a party to take power from the ruling party who had been there before us for so many years? So, we have the capacity, everything will be alright.” On the London trip, Buhari said his absence from the country would not affect the running of government as the Vice-President, who would be assisted by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation as well as his Chief of Staff, would be in charge. ”Well, I cannot claim to be doing the work alone. The government is fully represented – the Vice- President is there, constitutionally when I’m away he’s in charge; And the Secretary to the government and then the chief of staff. So, no problem.” The president’s spokesman, Femi Adesina, had on March 1, in a statement said that the president’s trip to London for routine medical checks, would “last for a maximum of two weeks.”
Related Articles
Sylva inaugurates Africa’s largest incubation campus in Lagos
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, yesterday in Lagos, inaugurated the UNICORN Incubation Campus, reputed to be Africa’s largest incubation campus. The installation was, according to a statement by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), inaugurated with the mission to prepare and equip Nigerian youths in the application of […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Budget office opens up on FG’s debt servicing profile
Debt servicing gulped substantial portion of Federal Government’s revenue as it committed N2.02 trillion to it in six months (January to June). This was disclosed yesterday at the ongoing training on “Government Integrated Financial Management Information System Budget Preparation Subsystem” for ministries, department and agencies holding in Abuja. The figure was contained in a presentation […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Zamfara SSG debunks reports on use of Islamic calendar
Secretary to Zamfara State Government (SSG), Bello Bala Maru, has debunked online media reports credited to him that Governor Bello Matawalle has directed the immediate use of Islamic calendar in all schools in the state. A statement by the Press Secretary to the SSG, Malam Idris Salisu, said the attention of the SSG had been […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)