APC Convention: We’re still consulting – Akpanudoudehe

Miffed with the report that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed its National Convention to June, the Secretary Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpanudoudehe has said that the party was still consulting.

Akpanudoudehe stated this on Wednesday in reaction to the report that the National Convention scheduled for next month has been shifted.

According to the Secretary, the story was not true.

In the statement, the Secretary said: “The general public is advised to completely disregard fake news on the reported suspension of the planned National Convention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) till June, as reported by some media outlets.

“Dates for party activities such as meetings, primaries, congresses, and national conventions are communicated through well-known official channels and not through ‘sources’.

“The faceless authors and sponsors of fake news on APC activities, in this case the planned National Convention, are simply bent on causing confusion and fermenting crisis through misinformation. We should not enable them.

“As a focus-driven, process-oriented political party, the APC Caretaker Committee, under the leadership of Governor Mai Mala Buni, will not be distracted by self-serving antics of these sponsors of fake news. The APC Caretaker Committee is already embarking on nationwide consultations with Party stakeholders to prepare the ground for a rancour-free National Convention. To this end, the sub-committee on budgeting and other substructures will be set up in due course.

“Finally, the Party notes and appreciates the continued support of well-meaning members and leaders as the APC Caretaker Committee undertakes the immediate task of addressing contestations within the Party, litigations, fallouts of recently-conducted Congresses and generally repositioning the Party ahead of the National Convention.”

 

