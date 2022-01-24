News

APC: Court strikes out suit challenging legality of Buni-led CECPC

Posted on

…Backs Supreme Court’s validation of committee

 

A Federal High Court, sitting in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, has struck out a suit challenging the competence of the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Delivering judgement on the suit no: FHC/ ABJ/857/2021, Justice Pheobe Msuen Ayua struck out the name of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, the APC National Working Committee, and the National Secretary, Caretaker Extra-Ordinary Convention Planning Committee, sued as 2nd, 3rd and 4th defendants respectively, for being nonjuristic persons.

 

A Delta State High Court, had on October 15, 2021, struck out an action filed by Elvis Ayomanor and others, challenging  the APC Ward, LGA and State congresses.

 

The Delta State High Court, presided over by Justice G.B Briki-Okolosi, had also on the 22nd of December, 2021, struck out suit No: A/139/ 2021, between Chukwusa Edafe Matthew and 14 others Vs. APC and others, to set aside the APC Ward, LGA and State congresses in Delta State.

 

The court held that the action was non-justiciable and incurably incompetent, noting that the substratum of the matter bordered on the internal affairs of the ruling APC.

 

