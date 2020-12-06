APC crises as new normal

In this analysis, JOHNCHUKS ONUANYIM looks at the controversy in the All Progressives Congress (APC) as its proposed membership validation exercise is said to be a ploy to snatch leadership of the party from some powerful members

Ahead of 2023 elections, the All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftains have engaged in a silent war in their desperation to take control of the structures of the party. This is evident as different structures have been formed by the leadership of the party.

Hitherto, the party was said to be controlled largely by the former Lagos State governor and National Leader of APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. Tinubu had controlled the party through the members of the National Working Committee (NWC), having influenced their emergence. But with the collapse of the third NWC headed by the former governor of Edo State, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, Tinubu has lost grip of the party.

It is being argued by some party members that Oshiomhole lost the revered position as APC national chairman because of the overbearing influence of Tinubu on him, despite the fact that there is a President on the platform of the party and who supposedly should be the leader of the party.

The Caretaker/Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee which was put in place in June 25 is made up of different interests in the party. For instance, the chairman of the Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, is said to be appointed by the governors of the APC; the Secretary of the Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe is said to be nominated by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi, the representative of the Youths, Ismael Ahmed by the Presidency, the representative of the women, by the Deputy Senate President, Senator Victor Ovie- Omoagege and others the same way the only member of the committee, who could be said to have serious political affinity with the former Lagos State governor is the Osun State governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

However, Adegboyega Oyetola is not in the decision making of the committee, therefore makes the voice of Tinubu a minority in the administration of the caretaker committee. To take away the APC structure completely from him, the governors and their representatives in the caretaker committee are embarking on different re-organisation of the party.

One such reorganisation is the reconciliation of aggrieved members in the 36 states.

Also among the means of taking over party structures away from Tinubu is the new membership registration and tenure extension of the caretaker committee. If the party decides to go for convention today, Tinubu may influence those to emerge as National Working Committee members or better still hijack the NWC.

That is the fear being expressed in some quarters, therefore the push for tenure extension. A member of the Caretaker Com mittee said the membership registration that President Muhammadu Buhari has given his nod to is to give everybody a sense of belonging in the party.

According to him, there are many chieftains of APC without the party’s membership card because it was controlled by an individual.

The Committee member also stated that whatever they were doing were being sanction by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and that was why the agitations of some persons against those decisions in the party were not taking seriously.

He said: “We are not working alone; we are working with the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other leaders of the party at the different levels of government.

“This is the first time leadership of the party is differing to the President as the leader of the party. If the past National Working Committee had listened to the President and not someone else, APC wouldn’t have lost the governorship election in Edo State,” he said.

However, the bloc in APC that is to be supplanted are not also relenting, as they are questioning decisions of the caretaker committee and making frantic efforts to regain the leadership of the party through a national convention. Recently, a group in Benue State APC through one Ogenyi Okpokwu briefed the press demanding for a National Convention before the end of December.

The group also said that the Caretaker Committee is an illegal structure in APC as it was not provided for in the party’s constitution.

Further in the group’s demand was the suspension of a planned membership registration, as it said the party should revalidate its membership register and not to start a fresh one. Also in support of the aforementioned group are the former local government chairmen elected on the platform of the APC. They are asking their party men to resist the tenure elongation being alleged against the party’s national caretaker committee led by Governor Mai Buni of Yobe State.

The group, under the aegis of the National Association of former Elected Local Government Chairmen, made the request at a news conference in Sokoto recently. Led by its National President, Alhaji Ibrahim Haske, the group said that it was constrained at this time to voice out the worries and fears of members about the unfortunate state of affairs of the APC.

“We have no doubt that you will all agree with us that the ruling APC currently tethers on the precipice of disintegration if urgent care and caution are not taken.”

Another chieftain of the party has argued against the decisions of the Caretaker Committee in the party. If their argument holds water, why then are they angling to conduct a membership revalidation exercise?

He wondered why the committee is embarking on membership registration when disputes are pending everywhere, positing also that APC members across the entire country have consistently complained about the absence of a credible reward system in the party.

“How do they expect members who have been denied patronage over the years to now begin to join and what is the attraction to new members? Besides, since they were inaugurated in June this year, no policy has been put in place to empower the state, local government and ward organs of the party. “All the resources raised have been appropriated at the centre.

Don’t they consider this a time bomb waiting to explode? Isn’t it too early in the day to begin to talk about membership registration at a time the party’s popularity appears to be at its lowest ebb following the fallouts of the recent #EndSARS protests?

However, a member of the Caretaker Committee has alleged that those opposed to decisions of the committee are members working for those with interest of few in APC.

According to the committee member, this is the first time that APC would be embarking on an all-inclusive membership registration.

The member explained that no APC member could actually lay claim to have authentic membership card originated from the National Working Committee of the party. What we have is membership registration document initiated by one person and domiciled with the person.

The Caretaker Committee member said there was no membership register of the party either in soft copy or hard domiciled with the party secretariat. “For those arguing that the membership register should be revalidated, you can only revalidate what you have,” the member said.

Some party faithful, however, have supported the membership registration being approved by the Caretaker Committee. For them this would give everybody opportunity to have APC membership card duly signed by the national leadership. To buttress the need for the membership registration, the Sokoto State APC Chairman and Chairman of the APC North -West Forum, Isa Sadiq Acida, said he does not have a membership card of APC.

He also faulted those calling for revalidation of the membership register, stating that there is no authentic register to be revalidated. The secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe last week said that the timetable for the registration would soon be published by the party.

According to him, members should use the opportunity to authenticate their membership by registering and obtaining a valid membership card.

Also, the Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum, Salihu Lukman has added his voice in support of APC membership registration and verification. Lukman said: “In fact, even after membership registration/verification, before we can satisfy that there are legal delegates for any National Convention; APC would require Ward, Local Government and State Congresses.

“These congresses need to hold ahead of the National Convention to affirm that the delegates to attend the National Convention have the authority of party members. With such reality, the debate should be about how to conduct both the membership registration and congresses in ways that assist in resolving the lingering leadership crisis in the party.

“Sadly however, it would appear that it is the old challenge of ensuring that the party remained with crisis-prone approaches based on some tight-fisted control of party structures by some leaders.

“This means the design is not about laying strong foundation for the party based on what the rules of the party are the reference point but instead ensuring that the party is controlled by some designated leaders whose only objective is to manipulate the process of candidate selection for elections.

“These so-called leaders advocating for APC to have National Convention without going through the process of membership registration/verification simply want to plant their surrogates as the new leaders of the party.

To achieve that, false arguments are being presented that the National Convention of the party doesn’t require membership registration.”

Though the party has continued its reconciliation efforts, the crisis in APC today can be said to be a new normal as the party has not known peace June 2018 when Oshiomhole-led NWC was sworn in. How this will pan out therefore remain to be seen.

