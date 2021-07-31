News Top Stories

APC Crisis: AGF, Malami, backs Buni

The Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami SAN has thrown his weight behind the embattled Yobe State governor and Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, Hon. Mai Mala Buni. Buni, who had been asked to step down as chairman after as Chairman by some party members because of the narrow margin with which the ruling party defeated the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Eyitayo Jegede SAN in the Ondo State Governor election petition at the Supreme Court.

 

Moreso, a member of the Caretaker Committee and  Chairman of the constitution review committee, Prof. Tahir Mamman (SAN) said those calling for the Buni’s resignation over the Supreme Court judgment were only speculating on future occurrence.

 

According to him, the law is not a speculative profession but a realistic one. He also said that the planned congresses of the party would go on as scheduled.

 

Addressing the media, Tahir said, “l am here this afternoon to reconfirm that our Congresses are on course to hold tomorrow and this Committee is working closely with the Attorney-General of the Federation and he has offered advice that we are on good ground and we are comfortable with that position.

 

So our programmes will continue to roll on in the normal course of things. So we want to assure the teeming members of the APC across the country to come out and elect officers at the ward level.

 

“This party believes so much in grassroots politics, grassroots democracy; that is the strength of the party.

 

So we encourage all members to come out tomorrow and elect leaders of their choice at that level before we move to the next stage of our democratisation process and constitution of the leadership of the party. This is in a nutshell the message from the party and the Secretariat.”

 

He also dismissed the APC Progressive Youth Movement calling for the sack of Buni and the Caretaker Committee, on the future fear of Court judgement. He said, “the business of the law is not about speculating what a court will decide in a particular dispute.

 

We deal with what the court have presently decided on. That is the way the law operates. And people can have fear on anything, and whatever decision anybody takes, it will always be subject to litigations.”

