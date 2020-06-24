APC crisis: Ajimobi-led NWC turns down NEC meeting invitation 

*Says Buhari ‘offered wrong advice or blackmailed’ into agreeing to attend

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The National Working Committee (NWC) members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by the former Oyo State governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi has turned down the invitation for the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the party slated for Thursday.

According to the NWC members in the statement signed by the factional Acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta and the Acting National Secretary, Arc. Waziri Bulama, said the meeting as convoked was illegal.

The NWC members, who met for over five hours after the President Muhammadu Buhari gave a nod to the NEC meeting, said the President was ill advised on the meeting.

Their statement read in parts: “We wish to unequivocally state that members of the National Working Committee (NWC) believe that the President was offered wrong advice or blackmailed into lending his weighty office to the illegality of the National Executive Committee meeting purportedly convened by one Victor Giadom on 25th June, 2020.

“We hereby respectfully implore Mr. President to kindly avail himself with facts of the matter regarding the impasse presently experienced by the Party so as to guide him in his assessment of the matter because we are sure that the President if properly advised, would come to the conclusion that the meeting convened by Chief Victor Giadom bothers on illegality and criminality.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) regrets to turn down the invitation to the illegal and unconstitutional National Executive Committee (NEC) convened by Chief Victor Giadom.

“We believe that attending such a meeting will amount to embracing illegalities and turning a blind eye to the infractions on the Constitution of our great party.”

