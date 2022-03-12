APC Crisis: Bello acting for Buni -CECPC member

The Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has laid to rest the succession issue between the governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the CECPC, Mai Mala Buni, and governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, on the Chairmanship of the party.

A Caretaker Committee member and member of the National Convention Publicity sub-committee, Ismaeel Ahmed, on Friday said Bello is acting on behalf of Buni. He also acknowledged that a letter was transmitted to Gov. Bello from Buni to Act on his behalf. According to Ahmed, the process of Bello acting on behalf of Buni has been since the inception of the Caretaker.

The committee State governor had on Monday held a meeting with CECPC members after which he briefed the press that he was Acting Chairman. In less than 24 hours, he declared he was in charge of the CECPC, stating that there were directives from President Muhammadu Buhari for him to take over the running of the party. He commenced the process of taking over properly by calling for a National Executive Committee NEC meeting with a letter of invitation to the Independent National Electoral Commission. His action was also supported by the governor of Kaduna State, Malam Na-ir el-Rufai, who also alluded to the fact that President Buhari asked Bello to take over.

However, the Chairmanship position of the CECPC has polarized the party as party members are divided. But fielding questions from journalists yesterday on the crisis, Ahmed said: “I think it’s very simple. I don’t know why this is a complicated process for a lot of people to understand. “Since the inception of this CECPC on June 25, 2020, whenever the chairman is not around and Governor Sani Bello is around, he acts on behalf of the acting Chairman. It has always been the case that has never changed. It has always been the case. “And now we have a convention on March 26, the chairman wrote a letter and transmitted, for his leave to go for medical treatment.

These are two emergencies. “He has a medical emergency that cannot wait for the convention. We have a convention that cannot wait for him to be healthy. So, one has to leave for the other. “The Chairman left, transmitted a letter, Governor Sani Bello has been acting appropriately. What is the problem? Why is it? “Why is it difficult for people to simply understand that? “I just simply don’t understand why people are making this an issue. So, Governor Bello is acting with the full authority of the caretaker committee and with the full authority of the stakeholders, and leaders of the party, and with the full consent and knowledge of Governor Mai-Mala Buni.

