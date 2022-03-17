APC crisis: Buni cancels NEC meeting

The crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday took a new dimension as the Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) announced the cancellation of the purported National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for tomorrow.

The Niger State governor and a member of the CECPC, Sani Bello, who ‘forcefully’ assumed office of the Chairman of the CECPC had fixed the meeting. The letter conveying NEC meeting to the Independent National Electoral (INEC) was signed all the members of the CECPC except the Chairman, Mai Mala Buni and the Secretary, Senator John Akpanudoudehe. However, INEC rejected the invitation to observe the party’s NEC, as the Commission raised issues of violation of the Electoral Act and INEC rules. But the Caretaker Committee head by Sani Bello had insisted to go on with the NEC. The spokesperson for the CECPC, Isheamel Ahmed, had earlier yesterday insisted that the NEC would hold and the party had gone ahead to contact media equipment for the Convention.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...