APC Crisis, Cash Crunch: Tinubu, PGF, NWC minus seven govs meet

…ruling party decries hardship, asks Buhari to obey S’Court on naira scarcity

Fourteen All Progressives Congress (APC) governors led by the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) Chairman and Kebbi State Governor Atiku Bagudu met with the National Working Committee (NWC) headed by National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu yesterday.

The ruling party’s candidate for Saturday’s presidential poll Bola Tinubu also attended the meeting at the APC National Headquarters (Buhari House). However, seven governors were absent from the meeting called by the NWC.

Two of them were represented by their deputies. Other governors in attendance were Yahaya Bello (Kogi), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Sani Bello (Niger), Biodun Oyebanji (Ekiti), Mohammed Matawalle (Zamfara), Nasir El- Rufai (Kaduna), Yahaya Inuwa (Gombe), Abubakar Badaru (Jigawa), Abdullahi Sule (Nasarawa), Babajide Sanwo-Olu(Lagos) and Senator Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi).

Those absent were Babagana Zulum (Borno), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Rotimi Akeredolu (Ondo), Ben Ayade (Cross River), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi) and Abdulrazaq Abdulraham (Kwara)

In his opening remark, Adamu said: “You will recall the recent developments that have necessitated the need for this invitation. “We do not want to sit in judgment on anybody in regard to where we are today in the country as it affects our great party.

“I thought the best thing to do is to get all those who are holding forth in their respective positions and who were elected on the platform of the party to get together and have some interaction so that we can have a better understanding of what situation we are in.

“That is the essence of this invitation. And it is my pleasure to welcome you most sincerely to this interaction.” Some APC governors are challenging the currency redesign and implementation at the Supreme Court.

Briefing journalists after the meeting that lasted for five hours, Adamu said: “We have resolved as follows and this resolution is without prejudice or whatsoever to the case that is lying at the Supreme Court at this point in time. This has to do with the issue of currency redesign.

“We note very seriously that the programme and its implementation is causing tremendous difficulties to the people of Nigeria and to the national economy “We urge the Attorney General of the Federation and the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria to respect the Supreme Court order of interim injunction which is still subsisting “That the meeting is urging Mr President to intervene in resolving issues that are causing these great difficulties to the economy.”

Adamu, who said Tinubu’s visit was a normal visit, also said the PGF and the party are on the same page regarding the resolutions. Bagudu said: “Once the chairman spoke, the governors and the party are one and the same. “And I am very proud of the conduct of our campaign by our presidential candidate.

