APC Crisis: Court asked to stop planned national convention

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has been asked to stop the National Caretaker Committee member of the All Progressives Congress (APC), from going ahead with the planned convention. The Caretaker Committee members, led by Yobe State Governor, Alhaji Mai Mala Buni, has planned the convention of the party for December to elect new executive members of the party. The plaintiff in the suit, Ntufam Hilliad Etagboeta, through his counsel, Chief Onyechi Ikpeazu (SAN), raised some questions for determination. Defendants in the suit are Governor Buni, Sen. John Akpan Udoedehe, the National Secretary, Isiaka Oyetola, Sani Bello, Stella Oketete and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) In the Originating Summons, Governor Buni, Akpan Udoedehe, Oyetola, Bello and Oketete are the 1st to 5th defendants, while INEC is the 6th defendant.
