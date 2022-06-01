APC crisis deepens as NWC members accuse Adamu of dictatorship

The leadership crisis in the All Progressives Congress (APC) has deepened as two members of the National Working Committee (NWC) have accused the National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu of doing a one-man show. In a letter to the leaders of the ruling party, the National Vice Chairman (South West) Isaacs Kekemeke and National Vice Chairman (NorthWest) SalihuLukman claimed the former Nasarawa State governor of rendering the NWC redundant. The duo, who accused Adamu of taking decisions without consultations and approval of the committee as required by the APC Constitution, urged party leaders and elders to caution him to prevent his actions from destroying the party. Kekemeke and Lukman also allegedthat the chairman uses PresidentMuhammadu Buhari’s name to blackmail NWC members into accepting his decisions. They wrote: “We are compelled to make this statement following the serial postponement of the scheduled National Working Committee (NWC) meetings, twicewithin 48 hours. We are convinced beyond doubt that this is a deliberate attempt to foist a fait accompli on the NWC on fundamentalissuesthataffect our great party. “Withinjusttwo monthsin thelifespanof thenewleadership of our great party, APC, Abdullahi Adamu, the NWC, organof theparty vested with the power of managing the day-to-day affairs, including implementing decisions of the National Executive Committee (NEC), as provided in Article 13.4 of the APC Constitution, has been rendered redundant. “The National Chairman takes decisions unilaterally. When it suits him, he invokes the name of our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, to blackmail NWC members into accepting his decisions. Every effort to get the Chairman to respect the authority of the NWC as elected by the March 26, 2022, APC National Convention is proving very difficult, if not impossible. Note that NEC’s donation of its powers was to NWC and not to the National Chairman or any individual.” The duo said they had no option but to publicly appeal to leaders of the party to caution Adamu immediately as he allegedly continues to breach the party’s constitution. Kekemeke and Lukman added: “The National Chairman must be properly reminded to recognise that the business of managing the day-to-day affairs of the party is the responsibility of the NWC as provided in provisions of the APC Constitution. He is free to consult any party leader(s). Such consultations will not represent decisions of the NWC or any organ of the party unless and until it is adopted by a properly constituted meeting of the NWC or organ in question according to the letters and spirit of the APC constitution. “As a party, we have suffered enough judicial embarrassments arising from clearly avoidable leadership breach of our party’s constitution and spelt out rules. “As members of the NWC who have the mandate of our members, we hereby serve notice to Abdullahi Adamu, and through him to all APC leaders that henceforth, any decision taken by the National Chairman or any other party functionary, which requires the approval of the NWC as enshrined in the APC constitution, will be consideredas illegitimateand an infringement on the jurisdictional scope of the NWC, unless otherwise confirmed as validly approved decisions of the NWC or any other legitimate organ of the party No NWC member is elected at the March 26, 2022 National Convention to warm seats or offices in the National Secretariat. We therefore call on all our colleagues in the NWC to rise to these challenging situations by joining hands with us to save our great party and return it to its founding mission of moving Nigeria forward based on an honest, fair, just, and selfless commitment to party building. God bless our party.”

