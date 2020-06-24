APC crisis: Eta, Factional Chairman, alleges threat to life

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Factional Acting National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hilliard Eta has alleged threat to his life.

Eta, who is holding brief for the former governor of Oyo State, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, who is the APC National Deputy Chairman South, also alleged that his led National Working Committee (NWC) had got information that some thugs were being sent from Port Harcourt, Rivers State to come and burn down the APC National Secretatiat in Abuja.

According to him, the allegations have not been reported to the Police but would be done after clearing from his colleagues.

Eta, the APC National Vice Chairman South South, is leading the NWC made up of 16 members against the Chief Victor Giadom faction of three members.

Speaking to the media via telephone, the Acting National Chairman said: “We got information that they are going to send thugs from Port Harcourt and that they are coming here to burn the Secretariat and make it look like the National Working Committee instigated a fire incident so that the Secretariat will be burnt down and then, they will give the impression that it is the NWC that is burning down the Secretariat.”

Further, he said: “The thugs have two intentions coming to Abuja. The one l told you is the first one. Number two is that they are going to make an attempt on my life. I just thought that l should let the press know about these plots.”

Asked, if he had reported to the Police, he said: “l am just moving out of my house, I am coming to Secretariat from there I will report to the police.”

Eta, briefing the press on Tuesday, said that his led NWC had not authorised any National Executive Committee (NEC) and dismissed the purported NEC notice issued by Victor Giadom.

