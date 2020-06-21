APC crisis: Giadom didn’t resign – N/E Vice Chair

The North East National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Salihu Mustapha has dismissed the claims of some his colleagues in the National Working Committee (NWC) on the resignation of the Deputy National Secretary, Chief Victor Giadom.

According to him, the Deputy National Secretary did not resign his position but was given a waiver to contest the Deputy Governorship election in Rivers State.

Giadom, who is laying claim to the position of the Acting National Chairman of APC backed with FCT High Court Order, acted as National Chairman in March when the FCT High Court upheld the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole from his Ward, LGA and state chapters of the party.

Mustapha said the NWC should uphold its earlier decisions and should not make caricature of its image.

According to him, Giadom was on September 14, 2018 granted a waiver by the NWC in a letter signed by the suspended APC National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole.

The letter, addressed to him and signed by Oshiomhole as presented by Mustapha reads: “Re: Application for waiver under Article 31 of the APC constitution.

“I am pleased to convey the decision of the NWC to unanimously approve your application for waiver under Article 31 of the Constitution of our party.

“By the decision of the NWC to grant your application for waiver, you can continue to discharge your official duties as the Deputy National Secretary while pursuing your political campaign activities.

“On behalf of NWC please accept our best wishes.”

Similarly, Mustapha said the party, through a letter written to Giadom by the Director of Administration, Abdullahi Yusuf Gashu’a on May 24, 2019 accepted his resumption of office after the election.

