APC crisis: Giadom no longer a member of APC – Eta

… NEC’ll take care of them on Thursday – Giadom

After the meeting of the Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday on the leadership crisis bedeviling the party, the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) were yet to find a truce to their problems. The APC factional Acting National Chairman, Hilliard Eta Tuesday said Chief Victor Giadom, another factional National Acting Chairman is no longer a member of the party.

Eta, who spoke after receiving the report of the party’s governirship primaries in Edo State, said it was wrong to address him as a factional Acting National chairman. He emphasized that Giadom, who is also laying claim to the position of the Acting National Chairman is no more a member of APC by the Port Harcourt High Court ruling Tuesday .

But in a swift reaction, Giadom, who had issued notice for a National Executive Committee meeting of the party said, the meeting would take care of them.

According to him, his prayer is to see the NEC hold and everybody laying claim of Acting National Chairman or a member of National working Committee would know the levels in the party.

Giadom, who has a court order allowing him to act as the National Chairman of APC said the NEC meeting has been scheduled for Thursday.

But Eta, fielding questions from journalists on the factionalization of the NWC, said: “It is not right to refer to 17 members, with 15 of them physically present and two who met with us physically as a faction. This is the National Working Committee NWC of the APC in Nigeria.”

