APC crisis: Govs parley Buhari, push for NEC meeting

overnors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday met with President Muhammadu Buhari to seek his intervention in a bid to resolve the lingering crisis rocking the ruling party.

This meeting came barely 24 hours after the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, had similar talks with the President on same matter.

The ruling party has not known peace for months.

The crisis was further entrenched following the Appeal Court’s ruling upholding the suspension of the party’s National Chairman, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, by his ward in Edo State and the disqualification of Governor Godwin Obaseki from participating in the state governorship primaries held yesterday.

Consequent upon Obaseki’s disqualification, the Edo governor dumped the APC for the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to contest the September governorship polls.

Oshiomhole’s suspension has triggered disagreements in the party with several officials laying claims to its leadership.

Briefing newsmen after the meeting with the President, Kebbi State governor, who is also the Chairman of Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) said they have resolved to convene the party’s National Executive Council (NEC) meeting to address the issues threatening to tear the party into shreds.

He, however, stressed that crisis was inevitable in a democratic political setting.

Bagudu attended the meeting with Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Badaru Abubakar (Jigawa).

On their mission to the Villa, Bagudu said: “The reason for our visit is to discuss with the President as our party leader, as the leader that millions of Nigerians trust, to discuss party issues and the position of the Progressive Governors to support all steps to unify and bring about peaceful resolution in our party, the APC.

“Mr. President listened attentively and discussed with us as a father, as a party leader and he gave us all the assurances we needed to know that resolution of contentious issues will soon be arrived at.”

Bagudu described President Buhari as a democrat that allows all arms of the party to function according to the provisions of the party’s constitution.

“At all times the President has shown that he is a democrat. He is not running the party. Yes, he is the party leader, but he allows the party’s organs to do and decide what should be done.

“He is very hesitant to use his standing even as party leader talk less of his authority as President of the country to direct things,” he added.

According to the governor, in any political assembly, there are bound to be recurring issues because a political party is never a perfect assembly.

Bagudu agreed that it was necessary for the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to meet as part of steps towards resolving the crisis.

“I believe that whatever needs to be done, including the possibility of calling any of the organs of the party that is necessary for the resolution of lingering issues, will be done immediately.

“Let me again say that the party is never a perfect assembly.

“There will always be issues and that is why we talk. But yes, certainly, organs of the party need to meet and Mr. President, without directing, is always supporting the necessity of party organs meeting appropriately,” he said.

