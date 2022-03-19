APC crisis: How CECPC members ganged up against Akpanudoudehe

The gang up against the Secretary of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator John Akpanudoudehe, was because of his loyalty to the CECPC Chairman and governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, investigation has revealed. Ten of the 13 members of the CECPC had on March 8 signed a letter, passing vote of no confidence in Akpanudoudehe, which was leaked on Thursday A member of the CECPC, Ismaeel Ahmed, disclosed to journalists in an unsigned statement that the decision was “in the best interest of the party”.

Investigations by Saturday Telegrahp, however, revealed that the ‘vote of no confidence’ is not unconnected to the events of the first meeting chaired by the then Acting CECPC Chairman and Governor of Niger State, Abubakar Sani Bello. Speaking on the development, a senior party official present at the meeting disclosed to Saturday Telegraph how Akpanudoedehe refused to append his signature to certain documents, particularly the rejected letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convening an emergency APC National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, which would have countered the authority of Buni, who was out of the country on a medical leave and aided his ouster in what was a carefully plotted palace coup.

As widely reported in the media, Akpanudoedehe stormed out of the inaugural meeting chaired by the then CECPC acting chairman while reports were wrongly spread in the media that he had resigned. Ak p a n u d o e d e h e promptly denied resigning. Recall that shortly into the acting national chairman’s tenure subtle intrigues began to play out, and along with other members of the Caretaker Committee, a plot to oust the substantive chairman began to unfold. The conspirators masked their plot behind a desire for the party to accelerate activities in its march towards the national convention, and sponsored allegations of the party’s slow progress. Akpanudoedehe, it was learnt was reportedly induced with a mouth watering offer but refused to play along in the coup plot.

He told journalists that it would have amounted to; “stabbing the party’s chairman in the back. “Akpanudoedehe is clearly a victim of loyalty and caught in the powerful and intricate web of trying to balance competing interests in the Party’s favour.

He stood by Buni, the CECPC National Chairman and the party rules, insisting that the party be administered in line with the chairman’s directives. This act of loyalty earned Akpanudoedehe the ire of the 10 members of the Caretaker Committee, who executed their stiff penalty against him by passing a vote of no confidence on him. “What they failed to note is the fact that they had no power to oust Akpanudoedehe, as only the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party which put him in the office, could oust him,” the senior party official present at the meetings disclosed.

