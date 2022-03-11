Top Stories

APC Crisis: INEC rejects CECPC’s NEC meeting invitation

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*Says needs 21-day notice

Johnchuks Onuanyim, Abuja

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has written the All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) reminding the Committee on the provisions of the law on holding a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

The letter of the INEC was sequel to the invitation letter written to the Commission by APC Caretaker Committee notifying the Commission of its NEC meeting scheduled for next week.

In the letter to the Caretaker Committee addressed to the National Chairman, APC CECPC signed by the Commission’s Secretary, Rose Onaran-Anthony, the Commission said: “RE: Invitation to the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC).

“Please refer to your letter Ref. APC/NHDQ/INEC/019/022/32, dated 8th March 2022.

“The Commission draws your attention to the fact that the notice for the meeting was not signed by the National Chairman and National Secretary of the CECPC contrary to the provision of the Article 1.1.3 of the Commission’s Regulations and Guidelines for Political Party Operations (2018).

“Furthermore, the APC is reminded of the provision in section 82(1) of the Electoral Act 2022, which requires ‘at least 21 days’ notice of any Convention, Congress, Conference, or meeting convened for the purpose of ‘merger’ and electing members of its executive committees, other governing bodies or nominating candidates for any elective offices.

“While hoping these issues are noted for compliance, please accept the assurance of the Commission’s warm regards.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News Top Stories

FG swaps N1.6trn crude oil for petrol

Posted on Author Akinola Ajibade

The Federal Government has, within eight months exchanged crude oil valued at N1.64 trillion for refined Petroleum Premium Spirit, popularly called petrol, under its Direct Sale Direct Purchase (DSDP) arrangement, data from the Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) has revealed. In the data obtained by the New Telegraph, the development took place between Januarys and […]
News Top Stories

Report: COVID-19 thwarts efforts to end currency black markets

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

The financial hit of the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed efforts by central banks in a range of countries to unify parallel exchange rates, leaving them with currency black markets that cause more economic damage, a report by the Institute of International Finance (IIF) has found. The report stated that 22 countries now have more than […]
News Top Stories

Dasuki: I didn’t betray Jonathan for Buhari

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA

A former National Security Adviser (NSA), Colonel Sambo Dasuki (rtd.), has debunked speculations that he discreetly campaigned for the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Muhammadu Buhari, during the 2015 election.   Dasuki, who served as NSA to President Goodluck Jonathan, said that between 2012 and 2015, he neither campaigned for the APC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica