News

APC crisis: Keyamo tackles Oshiomhole, denies being a confusionist

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu Comment(0)

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that his private letter to Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), was not intended to cause confusion in the party. He said the letter was an honest, sincere and selfless advice in the light of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship tussle. The submissions were contained in his response to a statement issued by a former chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, through one of his aides, Victor Oshioke.

In the statement titled; ‘Leave Oshiomhole out of APC leadership debate’, the former Edo governor slammed Keyamo for writing the letter saying he was incompetent to call for Buni’s resignation, as he had earlier helped to destroy the well constituted National Working Committee (NWC). He also accused Keyamo of disloyalty to the structures of government for making his advice known to the media. According to Oshiomhole, Keyamo, as a serving minister, ought to have given his advice to his counterpart, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) rather than going public.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

With A Union of Afrobeats and Hip-Hop, Lefty Wants You To Feel Inspired Always

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For many who the name and artiste, Lefty hasn’t popped up on their radar, he is an exciting talent to listen to. His debut single, “Shamanya” revelled in the laid back vibes and most particularly, Lefty’s deft ability to cook up rhymes that serenaded the beat in an elegant manner. “I got to meet Orbeat […]
News

#EndSARS protests: ‘I’ve asked IG to address your concerns’ — Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

…as Super Eagles stars kick against police brutality President Muhammadu Buhari says he has directed Mohammed Adamu, inspector-general of police, to address the concerns of Nigerians about police brutality. Accusing the special anti-robbery squad (SARS), a unit of the police, of human rights abuse, Nigerians trooped to the streets to demand the disbandment of the […]
News Top Stories

PDP: How APC frustrated anti-terrorism measures

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Johnchuks Onuanyim

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said terrorism would have been eliminated in Nigeria if leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had not frustrated anti-terrorism measures of past government. But, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), has fired back, alleging that PDP wanted to use the Boko Haram insurgency to divide the country when it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica