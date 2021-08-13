APC crisis: Keyamo tackles Oshiomhole, denies being a confusionist

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo (SAN), has said that his private letter to Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is also the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), was not intended to cause confusion in the party. He said the letter was an honest, sincere and selfless advice in the light of the judgement of the Supreme Court on the Ondo state governorship tussle. The submissions were contained in his response to a statement issued by a former chairman of APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, through one of his aides, Victor Oshioke.

In the statement titled; ‘Leave Oshiomhole out of APC leadership debate’, the former Edo governor slammed Keyamo for writing the letter saying he was incompetent to call for Buni’s resignation, as he had earlier helped to destroy the well constituted National Working Committee (NWC). He also accused Keyamo of disloyalty to the structures of government for making his advice known to the media. According to Oshiomhole, Keyamo, as a serving minister, ought to have given his advice to his counterpart, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) rather than going public.

