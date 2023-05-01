News

APC Crisis: Legal Adviser Recommends Lukman’s Expulsion

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Legal Adviser Ahmad Usman El- Marzuq has allegedly recommended the expulsion of the National Vice Chairman (North West) Salihu Lukman in a leaked memo as the leadership crisis in the National Working Committee (NWC) deepens.

El-Marzuq’s said recommendation followed Lukman’s decision to sue National Chairman Abdullahi Adamu, National Secretary Iyinola Omisore and the ruling party over the alleged violations of the APC Constitution.

Apart from recommending Lukman’s expulsion, the legal adviser also advised the party on the legal action taken by the zonal chairman. It was learnt that the memo will be used to determine Lukman’s fate at the proposed NWC meeting slated for Wednesday in Abuja.

In the memo dated April 28 addressed to Adamu and copied to other NWC members and the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), El-Marzuq said in his “legal opinion” Lukman’s action of instituting a court action over the failure to convene meetings of the relevant party organs as mandated by the APC Constitution should attract explosion from the party.

According to him, in the case of Waziri v. PDP & ANOR (2022) LPELR- 58803(CA), it was held thus:”It is settled law that, no Court has the jurisdiction to hear and determine complaints or matters about intra-party disputes of political parties.

