APC: Crisis looms as CECPC swears-in state chairmen

…Lobbies for postponement of Feb. 26 Convention

There is palpable tension at the National Secretariat of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) is set to swear-in the state party chairmen. There are about 17 factional states’ chairmen in chapter of the party. Some of the states with factional chairmen are: Abia, Ogun, Delta, Oyo, Kwara, Lagos, Akwa Ibom, Kano and Sokoto. The faction’s chairmen will besiege the party’s Na-tional Secretariat in Abuja today, according to a source. It would be recalled that Abia State APC women had recently stormed the party’s National Secretariat, demanding that the party should not swear-in state chairman produced by Chief Ikechi Emenike’s faction. However, the CECPC had extended invitation to the Abia State party chairman.

The National Reconciliation Committee had met with some of the stakeholders in the states before submitting their report on Monday. However, a party source said that the CECPC had rejected the report of the Reconciliation Committee as they had recommended the cancellation of some state congresses recognised by the CECPC. Speaking, the source said: “The CECPC was disappointed with the recommendations of the Reconciliation Committee. “The Committee recommended that some state congresses should be cancelled and this did not go well with Caretaker Committee.

“What the Caretaker Committee did was to discard the interim report.” Submitting the interim report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Abdullahi Adamu said: “We are before you at the National Secretariat in fulfilment of our obligation to the party – to be loyal and obey simple instructions. “We are lucky that in our midst here are people who were Boy Scouts during our youthful days. And a good scout obey before he or she complains. “We were inaugurated as a Committee for the National Reconciliation of the APC sometime on the 11th of October 2021. As at the time of inauguration, we didn’t have a definite timeline.

But off course the terms of reference was given to us. But it was clear that the National Convention which had not been fixed at that time will be a landmark for us. It was not until about Christmas week of 2021 that we had the first feelers of the National Convention sometimes in February. “Immediately after the New Year, we got a definite date of 26th February. Now, in the nature of reconciliation in a country like Nigeria, it was not easy to get and compile all the petitions at a go. We got some petitions in such a time that the schedule we had drawn could not accommodate.

As a result of that, we gave till 31st (January) about a week hoping that those who missed the opportunity for their petitions to be heard will then receive further notifications to submit petitions. “We suggest that there are some issues that will still come to the Interim Report. Some of them (petitioners) are hanging around the Secretariat as we talk. And we believe it is fair in the spirit of APC that they are given fair hearing. We believe strongly that all our activities will find a light afterwards. We are requesting for seven days from today to receive those yet to be listened to then make a submission of the final report.”

Meanwhile the February 26 National Convention of the party appears no longer feasible. The CECPC is said to have met with the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), to ask the President, Muhammadu Buhari to extend the National Convention for another two months. Also the CECPC is also lobbying the state party chairmen to pass vote of confidence on them after their swear-in. It was reported in some of the media that the party had not sent a notice of its National Convention to the INEC. The report quoted INEC stating that they have not received any notice of National Convention from the ruling APC.

