APC crisis: More confusion trails Buni’s sack

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears not over yet as more confusion has continued to trail the purported sack of the Alhaji Mai Mala Bini, Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State.

Apart from the dramatic takeover of power by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello, earlier in the week and the narratives of Governor Nasir El-Rufai that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the change of baton, a letter putting a lie to all the drama has surfaced, raising fresh questions about the leadership of the party. The letter purportedly written by Buni, shows that the embattled party chief legally handed over the affairs of the party to Bello before travelling out to Dubai on medical tourism. In the letter, dated February 28, Buni directed Bello to act in his absence as the Chairman of CECPC because he will be away for a medical trip to Dubai Theletterwascopiedby the Independent NationalElectoral Commission (INEC) and all members of CECPC.

The letter reads: “This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February, 2022. “In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you. “This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you. Please do accept the assurances of my best regards.” As at the time of filling this report, the authenticity of Buni’s handover letter could not be ascertained and it was not clear who exactly hatched the plot to oust him while he was on a medical vacation. Meanwhile, INEC’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Ayodele Aluko, and told New Telegraph he was not aware of such letter. “Unless you will call tomorrow (Friday). Nobody told me of such letter. I will find out where they used to receive such letters,” Aluko stated.

