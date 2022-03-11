News Top Stories

APC crisis: More confusion trails Buni’s sack

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi Comment(0)

The leadership crisis rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) appears not over yet as more confusion has continued to trail the purported sack of the Alhaji Mai Mala Bini, Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State.

Apart from the dramatic takeover of power by the Governor of Niger State, Alhaji Sani Bello, earlier in the week and the narratives of Governor Nasir El-Rufai that President Muhammadu Buhari ordered the change of baton, a letter putting a lie to all the drama has surfaced, raising fresh questions about the leadership of the party. The letter purportedly written by Buni, shows that the embattled party chief legally handed over the affairs of the party to Bello before travelling out to Dubai on medical tourism. In the letter, dated February 28, Buni directed Bello to act in his absence as the Chairman of CECPC because he will be away for a medical trip to Dubai Theletterwascopiedby the Independent NationalElectoral Commission (INEC) and all members of CECPC.

The letter reads: “This is to please inform you that I will be embarking on a medical trip to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from today, 28th February, 2022. “In my absence, I hereby transmit the functions of my office as the National Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) to you. “This is to enable the committee conclude all arrangements leading to the National Convention slated for March 26th, 2022 and other duties that may be required of the office.

“I invite all members to cooperate with Governor Abubakar Sani Bello by extending to him all the support that I have enjoyed from you. Please do accept the assurances of my best regards.” As at the time of filling this report, the authenticity of Buni’s handover letter could not be ascertained and it was not clear who exactly hatched the plot to oust him while he was on a medical vacation. Meanwhile, INEC’s Director, Voter Education and Publicity, Ayodele Aluko, and told New Telegraph he was not aware of such letter. “Unless you will call tomorrow (Friday). Nobody told me of such letter. I will find out where they used to receive such letters,” Aluko stated.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Cost of governance, threat to Nigeria’s development – Obi

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Says, too much public funds,  wasted on frivolities Onwuka Nzeshi, Abuja Former Governor of Anambra State and  Vice Presidential Candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in 2019,  Mr Peter Obi, has reiterated his popular thesis that Nigeria will continue to witness economic stagnation until it finds solutions to the high cost of governance at all […]
News Top Stories

Nigeria must sell assets, cut costs, to end borrowing –Akabueze

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

The Director-General of the Nigeria Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, has said the only way for the country to end the ongoing borrowing spree is to sell some of its assets and cut cost of governance. This is even as he noted that Nigeria has had an age-long revenue problem, which has been worsened by COVID-19. […]
News

That EL-Zakzaky Interview

Posted on Author Our Reporters

I read the news making the rounds due to the interview granted by the leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN), Ibrahim El-Zarzaky, with laughter on how he attempted to be clever by half with allusions and statements that were not credible. I ordinarily expect that Ibrahim El-Zarzaky should at this point be reflective […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica