News

APC crisis: NEC to hold virtual meeting Thursday

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

Barring any last minute change, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would this Thursday hold it’s meeting.
The notice of the meeting was issued by the Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom making reference to the aborted NEC scheduled for last March.
According to him, the virtual meeting is scheduled to hold at Aso Rock.
In the meeting notice issued by Giadom, he said: “Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by a Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, (who is the leader of our Party) reconvenes the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed. The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.
“Venue shall be the State House, Abuja.
“In keeping strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines, the postponed NEC shall hold by virtual means. The codes would be sent by text to the phone numbers of all NEC members.
“Those to be physically present at the State House, Abuja, would also be communicated.”
Meanwhile the Police had earlier Tuesday sealed off the National Secretariat of the party, with heavy deployment of policemen.
The order to seal the Secretariat, came from the Inspector General Police, Muhammadu Adamu, according to a party source.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Infectious Diseases Bill: Arrest made me stronger, says Ugochinyere

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Spokesperson of the Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), Ikenga Ugochinyere, yesterday said he would not abandon the fight to challenge the planned passage of the Control of Infectious Diseases Bill by the House of Representatives. Ugochinyere, who regained freedom on Monday after four days in captivity, said the arrest made him stronger and determined […]
News

Senate decries N4.4trn intervention funds without stable electricity

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate, yesterday, berated the Federal Government over failures in the power sector seven years after privatisation, in spite of huge capital investment made to revolutionize the industry. The Senate also lamented the N4.4 trillion injected into the sector as intervention funds within the last 21 years, out of which, N1.7 trillion was injected into […]
News

ICPC: We’ve uncovered N250m fraud in teaching hospita

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani,

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) yesterday said it has uncovered ‘alleged diversion’ of a whopping N250 million “from the personnel cost account of Usman Danfodio University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto State.” The anti-graft body said the discovery was “in its continuing effort to rid public sector institutions of corruption and […]

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

%d bloggers like this: