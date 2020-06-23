APC crisis: NEC to hold virtual meeting Thursday

Barring any last minute change, the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) would this Thursday hold it’s meeting.

The notice of the meeting was issued by the Acting National Chairman, Chief Victor Giadom making reference to the aborted NEC scheduled for last March.

According to him, the virtual meeting is scheduled to hold at Aso Rock.

In the meeting notice issued by Giadom, he said: “Chief Victor Giadom, having been duly authorized by a Court Order to Act as National Chairman of our great party and to preside over all meetings of the NWC and NEC hereby and with the consent of the President Muhammadu Buhari, (who is the leader of our Party) reconvenes the NEC meeting that was earlier billed to hold on the 17th of March, 2020, but was postponed. The reconvened meeting shall hold on Thursday, June 25th, 2020.

“Venue shall be the State House, Abuja.

“In keeping strictly to the COVID-19 guidelines, the postponed NEC shall hold by virtual means. The codes would be sent by text to the phone numbers of all NEC members.

“Those to be physically present at the State House, Abuja, would also be communicated.”

Meanwhile the Police had earlier Tuesday sealed off the National Secretariat of the party, with heavy deployment of policemen.

The order to seal the Secretariat, came from the Inspector General Police, Muhammadu Adamu, according to a party source.

