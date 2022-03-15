APC crisis: Nwosu urges President to reconcile warring parties

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

As the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) battles with leadership crisis, a chieftain and former Governorship candidate, Mr. Uche Nwosu, has pleaded with President Muhammadu Buhari, to reconcile and unite the warring parties.

It was considered view that the President’s intervention will reposition the party ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Nwosu’s admonition comes against the backdrop of the crisis besetting the party, with Governors of Yobe State, Mr. Mai Mala Buni, and his Niger State counterpart, Mr. Abubakar Bello, laying claim to the chairmanship of party.

Speaking with a select group of journalists in Abuja, the APC stalwart said: ““I think the President needs to come in.

“The President and our leader must call them together and look at them eyeball to eyeball, and know their problems…and they will still be waiting to hear what the President has to say.

“I believe the President would take our advice and call everyone together and those that are bent on making trouble he should warn them but I trust Mr, President to reconcile these issues.”

On the chances of the APC in the 2023 general elections, Nwosu said: “I believe the party will come out stronger but I still repeat that for the party to come out stronger, the leader of the party, who is like the father to all, should come out and save the party.

“I believe that the party must surmount these challenges by the Grace of God, I trust and I still believe that Mr. President will handle this matter and the party will come back stronger and we will go into the election and come out strong.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...