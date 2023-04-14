APC Crisis: Omo-Agege Sees Himself As ‘Demi-God’ Of Delta Politics – Party scribe

Delta State Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inana Michael has slammed the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he is trying to make himself a demi-god in Delta politics.

New Telegraph had last week reported that Omo-Agege was suspended by the state chapter from the party, although the national leadership countered the decision.

But Michael who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday accused him of causing division in Delta APC and said he excluded leaders of the party from his governorship campaign.

“Omo-Agege is trying to put himself as a demi-god in Delta State, and what he was expecting was for the crowd to come and tell him ‘Weldon’, but unfortunately, he could not get what he wanted.

“Also unfortunately for him, he could not control the crowd he invited, because people were saying he is a failure.

“He could not carry the people along and he could not meet their expectations. What he has been telling them is that he has already taken care of everything.

“He told them to just play cool and the result will be announced. But unfortunately, when the people went to the poll, what they met was different from what he has been telling them,” he stated.

According to him, the deputy senate president excluded leaders of the party who are capable of delivering their local government and wards, to the APC during the March 18 governorship, which he said, worked against the party and its candidate.

“He felt he can use small boys, his aides to win the election, but the election did not go that way. The election needs people, who are well-known.

“We are not happy, the party is not happy, even the masses are not happy because people are tired of the PDP government in Delta State. But the person we feel can reclaim it for us, in fact, his performance was worst,” he stated.

Omo-Agege reportedly called a meeting of his faction of APC on Tuesday, which was said to have ended in a deadlock.

Michael noted, “At the end of the day, he said he would call a meeting of 30 men, to go from ward to ward to tell the people that they should not leave the party that he is sure of victory and that he will reclaim his mandate at the end of the day from the court.

“Their expectations were not met, and based on that, he called a meeting to pacify them and their reaction is what happened that led to the deadlock.”