News

APC crisis: Omo-Agege sees himself as’demi-god’ of Delta politics–Party scribe

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze Comment(0)

Delta State Secretary of the All P rog re s s i v e s Congress (APC), Inana Michael has slammed the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he is trying to make himself a demi-god in Delta politics. Omo-Agege was suspended by the state chapter from the party, although the national leadership countered the decision.

But Michael, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday, accused him of causing division in Delta APC, and said he excluded leaders of the party from his governorship campaign. “Omo-Agege is trying to put himself as a demi-god in Delta State, and what he was expecting was for the crowd to come and tell him ‘weldon’, but unfortunately, he could not get what he wanted. “Also, unfortunately for him, he could not control the crowd he invited, because people were saying he is a failure. He could not carry the people along and he could not meet their expectation. What he has been telling them is that he has already taken care of everything. “He told them to just play cool and the result will be announced. But unfortunately, when the people went to the poll, what they met was different from what he has been telling them.”

According to him, the deputy senate president excluded leaders of the party, who are capable of delivering their local governments and wards, to the APC during the March 18 governorship, which he said, worked against the party and its candidate. “He felt he can use small boys, his aides to win election, but the election did not go that way. Election needs people, who are well known. We are not happy, the party is not happy, even the masses are not happy because people are tired of State. But the person we feel can reclaim it for us, in fact his performance was worst,” he stated.

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ojukwu submits commission’s report on violence in S’East to Soludo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Secretary of the 17-Man Truth, Peace, and Justice Commission, Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, has submitted its report on violence in the South-East to Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra. The commission was constituted by Soludo to look into the remote and immediate causes of the agitations, restiveness, violence, and struggles in the South East as well as […]

arewa consultative forum acf
News

Northern unemployment: Time bomb waiting to explode – ACF

Posted on Author Baba Negedu,

*Urges Northerners to be on alert over secessionist agitations The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) Wednesday came down hard on the governors from the region, saying they have refused to address the negative socio-economic situation concerning youths from the zone a development that has pushed many of them into criminality. ACF noted that the unemployment situation […]
News

Tinubu preaches love, compassion at Eid-el-Fitr

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, yesterday urged Muslims in the country to continue to imbibe the essential lessons of Ramadan. He said Ramadan fasting teaches love and compassion to all. In his Eid-el-Fitr message, Tinubu urged Muslims to treat one another with greater compassion and understanding. He said: […]

Leave a Comment