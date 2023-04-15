APC crisis: Omo-Agege sees himself as’demi-god’ of Delta politics–Party scribe

Delta State Secretary of the All P rog re s s i v e s Congress (APC), Inana Michael has slammed the Deputy President of the Senate, Ovie Omo-Agege, saying he is trying to make himself a demi-god in Delta politics. Omo-Agege was suspended by the state chapter from the party, although the national leadership countered the decision.

But Michael, who spoke to journalists in Abuja on Friday, accused him of causing division in Delta APC, and said he excluded leaders of the party from his governorship campaign. “Omo-Agege is trying to put himself as a demi-god in Delta State, and what he was expecting was for the crowd to come and tell him ‘weldon’, but unfortunately, he could not get what he wanted. “Also, unfortunately for him, he could not control the crowd he invited, because people were saying he is a failure. He could not carry the people along and he could not meet their expectation. What he has been telling them is that he has already taken care of everything. “He told them to just play cool and the result will be announced. But unfortunately, when the people went to the poll, what they met was different from what he has been telling them.”

According to him, the deputy senate president excluded leaders of the party, who are capable of delivering their local governments and wards, to the APC during the March 18 governorship, which he said, worked against the party and its candidate. “He felt he can use small boys, his aides to win election, but the election did not go that way. Election needs people, who are well known. We are not happy, the party is not happy, even the masses are not happy because people are tired of State. But the person we feel can reclaim it for us, in fact his performance was worst,” he stated.