APC crisis: Oshiomhole backs Buni

… Says Keyamo is a confusionist

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown his weight behind the Yobe State governor and Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman is embattled over the Supreme Court judgement on the Ondo State governorship election.

Some persons have called for his resignation as Caretaker Chairman on the grounds that he is occupying two executive positions.

But Oshiomhole reacting to the call for Buni to resign said Buni should be rather supported to complete the job his doing.

He slammed the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) who first raised issue on the Supreme Court judgement and called for Buni to resign.

According to him, in a statement issued by his Senior Media Aide, Victor Oshioke, Keyamo was incompetent to call for Buni’s resignation, as he had helped to destroy the well constituted National Working Committee (NWC).

Also he accused Keyamo of disloyalty to the structures of government as he made his advice known to the media.

According to him, Keyamo as a sitting minister ought to have given his advice to his counterpart, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Oshiomhole, who said there was no way Keyamo was working for his return as National Chairman, called on supporter of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to leave him out of the APC crisis and Keyamo’s shenanigans.

Like this: Like Loading...