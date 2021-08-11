News

APC crisis: Oshiomhole backs Buni

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim, Comment(0)

… Says Keyamo is a confusionist

Former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole has thrown his weight behind the Yobe State governor and Chairman APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni.

The Caretaker Committee Chairman is embattled over the Supreme Court judgement on the Ondo State governorship election.

Some persons have called for his resignation as Caretaker Chairman on the grounds that he is occupying two executive positions.

But Oshiomhole reacting to the call for Buni to resign said Buni should be rather supported to complete the job his doing.

He slammed the Minister of State for Labour and Productivity, Mr Festus Keyamo (SAN) who first raised issue on the Supreme Court judgement and called for Buni to resign.

According to him, in a statement issued by his Senior Media Aide, Victor Oshioke, Keyamo was incompetent to call for Buni’s resignation, as he had helped to destroy the well constituted National Working Committee (NWC).

Also he accused Keyamo of disloyalty to the structures of government as he made his advice known to the media.

According to him, Keyamo as a sitting minister ought to have given his advice to his counterpart, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN).

Oshiomhole, who said there was no way Keyamo was working for his return as National Chairman, called on supporter of the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi to leave him out of the APC crisis and Keyamo’s shenanigans.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Eulogies as Ukpo monarch celebrates 84th birthday

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

Tributes yesterday poured in for the traditional ruler of Ukpo Kingdom, Igwe Robert Eze, from eminent sons and daughters and friends and well-wishers of the kingdom in Dunukofia Local Government Area of Anambra State. Leading the eulogies was the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, His Lordship, Most Rev Paulinus Ezeokafor, who described the monarch as […]
News Top Stories

Shake-up in Correctional Services, as 7 DCGs redeployed

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), has carried out a major shake-up at the top management level, which affected seven Deputy Comptroller-Generals (DCGs). The redeployment was approved by the Comptroller- General (CG), Mr. Haliru Nababa, a few months after his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari, and subsequent confirmation by the Senate. Spokesperson for the NCoS, CC […]
News

500 Days In Office: Lagos APC scores Sanwo-Olu high

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

…says Governor laying foundation for a greater Lagos The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the leadership quality and passion with which the state governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has administered the Centre of Excellency over the last 500 days has improved governance in the state. In a statement issued […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica