APC Crisis: Oshiomhole, others may stage come back

The embattled former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress ( APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and other members of the dissolved National Working Committee ( NWC ) of the party, may stage a comeback at the proposed extraordinary national convention of the ruling party.

Following the dissolution of the NWC last Thursday, a 13-member Caretaker Committee was set up to manage the affairs of the party over the next six months. Some members of the sacked NWC had resisted the order removing them from office and had threatened to seek legal redress.

However, feelers around the contending forces at the weekend indicated that many party leaders had counseled against litigation and kick started a process of getting a political solution to the crisis.

A member of the newly constituted Caretaker Committee of the party, Senator Abubakar Yusuf ( APC/ Taraba Central) dropped this hint during a chat with journalists in Abuja. Yusuf said that leaders of the APC were more favourably disposed to exploring an amicable settlement of the disputes than engaging in legal fire works that will further fragment the party.

According to him, President Muhamnadu Buhari’s intervention at the emergency National Executive Council (NEC) meeting last Wednesday was not meant to decide who won or lost in the internal feud but to stop the war and save the party from self destruction.

Yusuf disclosed that the interim leadership of the party was already making peace overtures to members sacked NWC to win them back into the fold. “We have started calling our brothers and sisters in the National Working Committee. We have started talking to people who have gone to court and those who feel aggrieved. It is a family thing. We will sit down and sort it out.

“We will meet our brothers of the dissolved NWC and other aggrieved groups and talk to them. We will go to their houses, we will drink tea and then sit down and talk by telling them that let us be very frank and honest with ourselves. “If they go to court they are creating more bad blood.

But if they don’t go to the court, then they will consider them and say these are good family members, come back and contest again. Maybe some of them will still participate in the convention”, he said. He said that the dissolution of the NWC of the party was not targeted at anybody or group of people in the party, but purely designed to save the party from self destruct and by extension, the country from needless instability.

