News

APC crisis: Reconciliation C’ttee meets Abiodun, Amosun factions

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

…rules out sharing formula

The National Reconciliation Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into grievances arising from the recently conducted congresses of the party yesterday visited Ogun State and met with leadership of the warring factions.

The committee, led by the former Chairman of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on arrival met with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and leaders of the including former governors, OlusegunOsobaand Gbenga Daniel, some former deputy governors, former and servingHouseofRepresentatives membersandotherstakeholders.

During a closed door meeting, the committee submitted copies of the petitions submitted by Senator Ibikunle Amosun – led group to Abiodun in order to get his responses. The committee later proceeded to a venue where another closed door meeting was held with Amosun’s faction for discussion on the petition.

Speakingwithjournalists after meeting with Amosun’s group, the chairman of the 11-member committee ruled out sharing of the positions between Abiodun and Amosun factions, saying; “thereisnosharingformulahere”. Adamu said: “It is a practice we have adopted to always talk first to those that wrote the petition so that we can have the cracks of the issues raised. “We met them to explain to us what was raised in their petition. We have just accomplished that and after this, we would also go to the Governor’s side.” While addressing Abiodun’s faction, Adamu assured all membersofthepartyinthestatethatthe Committeewouldadopttheprinciple of fairness, equity and justice insolvingthecrisisfacingtheparty.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ngige, NLC express shock over NECA DG’s death

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa,

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige and the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), have expressed shock over the demise of Mr. Timothy Olawale, the Director General of the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA). This was contained in separate condolence messages to the association sighted by newsmen on Saturday in Abuja. Ngige, who prayed […]
News

Omicron: Buhari, Osinbajo, others receive booster jabs

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo and other top government officials yesterday got vaccinated with booster jabs in order to enhance their protection against the Omicron variant of COVID-19. The President got the jab in the Presidential Villa just as the Director-General of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr.Faisal Shuaib, disclosed […]
News

76th UNGA: Youth Minister to speak on ‘Your business and technology

Posted on Author Our Reporters

On September 23, the Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, will deliver a keynote address at the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) high-level side event on Social Business, Youth and Technology. The address, which will be delivered virtually, will focus on, ‘Social Business Towards a Sustainable Revival of Post-COVID-19 Economy’. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica