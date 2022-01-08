APC crisis: Reconciliation C’ttee meets Abiodun, Amosun factions

…rules out sharing formula

The National Reconciliation Committee set up by the All Progressives Congress (APC) to look into grievances arising from the recently conducted congresses of the party yesterday visited Ogun State and met with leadership of the warring factions.

The committee, led by the former Chairman of Nasarawa State, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, on arrival met with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and leaders of the including former governors, OlusegunOsobaand Gbenga Daniel, some former deputy governors, former and servingHouseofRepresentatives membersandotherstakeholders.

During a closed door meeting, the committee submitted copies of the petitions submitted by Senator Ibikunle Amosun – led group to Abiodun in order to get his responses. The committee later proceeded to a venue where another closed door meeting was held with Amosun’s faction for discussion on the petition.

Speakingwithjournalists after meeting with Amosun’s group, the chairman of the 11-member committee ruled out sharing of the positions between Abiodun and Amosun factions, saying; “thereisnosharingformulahere”. Adamu said: “It is a practice we have adopted to always talk first to those that wrote the petition so that we can have the cracks of the issues raised. “We met them to explain to us what was raised in their petition. We have just accomplished that and after this, we would also go to the Governor’s side.” While addressing Abiodun’s faction, Adamu assured all membersofthepartyinthestatethatthe Committeewouldadopttheprinciple of fairness, equity and justice insolvingthecrisisfacingtheparty.

