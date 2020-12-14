News

APC crisis strengthening opposition PDP, says PGF DG

Director-General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Salihu Lukman has said the present oxygen keeping the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) alive was the crisis in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

Lukman in a statement entitled ‘Seductiveness of Conventional Politics and the Challenges facing APC condemned the APC’s statements in response to PDP, which he described as are ‘dry.’

 

He charged the Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker Extraordinary National Convention Planning Committee to concentrate on rebuilding the party rather than its current resort to issuing dry press statements against a fumbling PDP.

 

Lukman said: “It is clear that the return to the conventional approach to politics in APC commenced during the merger negotiations of 2013 and got consolidated with the electoral victory of 2015.

 

Unlike what happened in PDP between 1999 and 2007 however, the dynamic in APC didn’t allow any power bloc to monopolise the control of the party.

 

“Instead of the conventional approach of forcing Chief Oyegun to resign, which is the practice in PDP, Chief Oyegun’s leadership was democratically changed at a National Convention.”

