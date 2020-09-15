APC crisis threatening peace in Zamfara – Shinkafi

Former candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in the 2019 governorship election in Zamfara State, Alhaji Sani Abdullahi Shinkafi said the relative peace enjoyed in the state is about to be disturbed.

Shinkafi, who is Chairman of Patriots for the Advancement of Peace and Social Development (PAPS), said in a statement in Abuja said the crisis in the Zamfara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is threatening peace in the state.

The former candidate had noted that Governor Mohammed Bello Mutawalle, when he assumed office, declared a cease fire and an amnesty to all armed bandits and cattle rustlers in Zamfara State, which he said brought relative peace to the otherwise restive state.

“Bloodletting, killings, kidnapping, armed robbery, displacements and wanton destruction and dislocation of people from their country homes, cattle rustling have drastically reduced to the barest minimum.”

He accused a faction of APC loyal to the former governor, Abdulaziz Yari of breaching peace in the state.

