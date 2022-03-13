News Top Stories

APC crisis: Uncertainty as Buni arrives tomorrow

Posted on Author ohnchuks Onuanyim Abuja Comment(0)

•Akpanudoudehe has not resigned

 

J The atmosphere within members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party Headquarters is that of tension as the embattled Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is to return to the country tomorrow.

 

The office of Buni as Caretaker Committee Chairman has been threatened by his Deputy, the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, since he went on medical treatment. Bello had last week Monday stormed the party National Secretariat to take the leadership of the Caretaker Committee.

 

He had also declared that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to take over the mantle of leadership of the CECPC. In line with that, the Niger State Governor addressed the APC state Forum Chairmen and solicited for their support.

 

He also held meeting with other members of the CECPC and agreed with them to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and upturned some of the decisions reached by chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni. Bello alleged that Buni had run the CECPC unilaterally and was not ready to hold the National Convention Having gained support from the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and other governors, the letter in which Buni transmitted leadership of the CECPC surfaced in the public.

While this was on, the party alleged that the Secretary of CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, had resigned. Akpanudoudehe came up to refute the story of his resignation. The report of his resignation has been refuted by the party.

 

The Director of APC Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, in a statement refuting Akpanudoudehe resignation yesterday, said: “Further to the Media Conference earlier held by the Spokesman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the party wishes to note that the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, never sent a resignation letter to the party to the best of its knowledge and neither was he sacked as some social media blogs speculated. All those are utterly false. “The APC is one family.

 

The Caretaker is one unit. We have an Acting Chairman who is racing against time to deliver a convention and committee members that are united in supporting him in carrying out that onerous mandate. “So please, disregard social media stories that are not rooted in fact or even sound reasoning.”

Speaking on Buni’s return, a member of the CECPC said: “He would be discharged on Sunday and he will return tomorrow (Monday). “We expect him to take over his functions immediately. “I want to tell you to disregard the reports that the Caretaker Chairman would go to or have gone to London to see the President. There is no such thing

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Lagos, Abuja top revenue generation for FAAN

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has disclosed that the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos, recorded 58 per cent of the total revenue generated by the 22 airports across the country.   Coming a distant second is Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja with 21 per cent; Port-Harcourt International Airport, Port-Harcourt -four per cent, Mallam Aminu […]
News

US Attorney General refutes Trump’s election fraud claims

Posted on Author Reporter

  US Attorney General William Barr says his justice department has found no proof to back President Donald Trump’s claims of fraud in the 2020 election. “To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” said the top US law enforcement agent. His comments […]
News

#EndSARS protests: Several persons killed in Kano

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

As violent protests spread across Nigeria, several persons, suspected to Hausas, have been hacked to death in Sabon Gari area of Kano, prompting Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to set up an emergency Seven-man Peace Committee.   Governor Ganduje said: “There are protests across some states of the federation and Kano has its share of that, but it […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica