APC crisis: Uncertainty as Buni arrives tomorrow

•Akpanudoudehe has not resigned

J The atmosphere within members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the party Headquarters is that of tension as the embattled Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, is to return to the country tomorrow.

The office of Buni as Caretaker Committee Chairman has been threatened by his Deputy, the governor of Niger State, Sani Bello, since he went on medical treatment. Bello had last week Monday stormed the party National Secretariat to take the leadership of the Caretaker Committee.

He had also declared that President Muhammadu Buhari had asked him to take over the mantle of leadership of the CECPC. In line with that, the Niger State Governor addressed the APC state Forum Chairmen and solicited for their support.

He also held meeting with other members of the CECPC and agreed with them to hold a National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting and upturned some of the decisions reached by chairman of the Caretaker Committee, Mai Mala Buni. Bello alleged that Buni had run the CECPC unilaterally and was not ready to hold the National Convention Having gained support from the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai and other governors, the letter in which Buni transmitted leadership of the CECPC surfaced in the public.

While this was on, the party alleged that the Secretary of CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoudehe, had resigned. Akpanudoudehe came up to refute the story of his resignation. The report of his resignation has been refuted by the party.

The Director of APC Publicity, Salisu Na’inna Dambatta, in a statement refuting Akpanudoudehe resignation yesterday, said: “Further to the Media Conference earlier held by the Spokesman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Barrister Ismaeel Ahmed, the party wishes to note that the Secretary of the CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe, never sent a resignation letter to the party to the best of its knowledge and neither was he sacked as some social media blogs speculated. All those are utterly false. “The APC is one family.

The Caretaker is one unit. We have an Acting Chairman who is racing against time to deliver a convention and committee members that are united in supporting him in carrying out that onerous mandate. “So please, disregard social media stories that are not rooted in fact or even sound reasoning.”

Speaking on Buni’s return, a member of the CECPC said: “He would be discharged on Sunday and he will return tomorrow (Monday). “We expect him to take over his functions immediately. “I want to tell you to disregard the reports that the Caretaker Chairman would go to or have gone to London to see the President. There is no such thing

