APC crisis widens as NWC members engage in legal battle

The crisis rocking the national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has widened as members of the National Working Committee (NWC) are entangled in a legal battle. The National Secretary of the party, Iyiola Omisore, has sued the National Vice Chairman, North West, Salihu Lukman, for defamation of character. Omisore has asked Lukman to retract the statement he made against him publicly and pay him a compensation of N500 million or he meets him in court. In his response, Lukman in a statement he issued on Wednesday said he was ready to meet Omisore in court as he was not ready to withdraw any statement made against the national secretary. Recall that Lukman had earlier said that Omisore was responsible for the party losing election in Osun State. He also accused Omisore of not being accountable for the funds given to him for election. However, Omisore said this character had been defamed by the national vice chairman of the party. He therefore threatened him with a lawsuit. Responding to his threat and other issues in the party, Lukman said: “Following the statement which I issued on Friday, March 10, on Tuesday, March 14, I featured on Africa Independent Television (AIT) Jigsaw programme, hosted by Mr Gbenga Aruleba. While on the show, I reiterated my call for our National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore, to vacate their positions in the interest of the country, our party and as a demonstration of strong support for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as Presidentelect to proceed with the business of constituting an inclusive Federal Government led by him on May 29

