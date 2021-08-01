News

APC crisis: Zulum backs Buni

Amidst the crisis facing the Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Mai Mala Buni to su-  perintend the conduct of the party’s ward congresses, the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum has thrown his weight behind him.

 

Zulum expressed his support for Buni, 24 hours after the Attorney General of the  Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, had thrown his weight behind the embattled APC Caretaker chairman.

The Borno State governor, who participated in the ward Congresses in his ward, in Mafa Local Government Area of the state, passed a vote of confidence on Buni and the Caretaker Committee.

In a statement from his media aide, Isa Gusau, the governor said: “Alhamdullilah, this afternoon we have witnessed ward congresses of our great party, APC, here in Mafa and everything went well as you journalists saw. We thank our party members for their loyalty and commitment.”

Gusau stated that the former Deputy Governor of Taraba State, Alhaji Uba Maigari, who was the chairman of the ward congress committee, performed the process through a voice vote which the candidates unanimously voted.

Quoting the congress chairman, Gusau said “We’re here on the behest of the national caretaker committee of the party alongside INEC officials to ensure a free and fair ward congress. As Borno APC stakeholders have already agreed on consensus, we’re conducting it that way”, declared Maigari

He also captured the caretaker chairman of the APC in Borno, Ali Bukar Dalori, to have accompanied the Governor to Mafa, just as he commended party faithful. Passing the vote of confidence in Buni, Zulumu said,

 

“We fully affirm our recognition and loyalty to the leadership of our party at the national level, which is being led by His Excellency, Mai Mala Buni. We fully support the leadership and abide by their decisions to conduct ward congresses today, the 31st of July.”

 

Meanwhile, it was reported that the ward Congresses could not hold in all the states and where it held it was held in a controversial atmosphere

