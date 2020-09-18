APC Cross River senatorial district unite for by-election

Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River North senatorial district yesterday agreed to work together for the legislative by-election slated for October 31. The members were led to the APC National Secretariat in Abuja by the Minister of State for Power, Engr. Jeddy Agba. According to the speakers, they were at the party secretariat to throw their weight behind the candidate of the party for the senatorial by-election, Mr. Joe Agi. Speaking on the occasion, one of the aspirants that lost in the primaries, Harris Thomas Odey said: “We are five aspirants for the primaries, three of us are here, the other two are unavoidably absent.

What is happening today is something five of us had sat down and discussed that we are going to do the primaries and that whoever won we are going to support him. With me here is Fidel Ogoro, aspirant and Dr. Ariba, who is representing the Agie, who is the party’s flag bearer for the by-election coming up on the 31st of October.

“Suffice it to say that there were operationally challenges in the field that happened in most circumstances where humans are supposed to interface with one another but our party; the All Progressives Congress (APC) did set up an appeal panel to listen to all contestants. We all have issues, but at the end of the day, the party hierarchy review the appeal panel report and decided in favour of Joe Agi, as the flag bearer. “Unfortunately, he is indisposed so he is not here today.

We are now supporting him to win the seat for the APC so that we will be able to plant the flag of APC in the South-South region. This is the bigger picture for us. We were five contestants, imminently qualified, there was going to be one winner and we all agree that we are going to support this winner.

“We are also using this opportunity to appeal to other states that are having issues, once they have utilize the party’s machinery for reviewing appeals, they need to be able to look forward to stop the intra-party and begin to prepare for the inter party contest and if we do that; our party can only become stronger.” Speaking on the chances of APC in the election, the state Chairman, Senator Mathew Mbu Jnr. Said: “APC has come of age in Cross River State, what has been keeping us from winning elections is the fact that we were not working as one. We have all realised that. Majority of the people in Cross River State are in our party.

