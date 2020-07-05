APC crying wolf, making Atiku excuse for their failure, says Kalu

The National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party Youth Alliance, (PDPYA), Chief Emeka Kalu, has slammed the All Progressives Congress (APC) for calling for the investigation of Alhaji Abubakar Atiku, Senator Bukola Saraki and other PDP stalwarts following the extradition and prosecution of accused internet fraudster, Ramon Abbas, aka Hushpuppi.

In a statement issued by Kalu, the onetime gubernatorial aspirant in Abia State, wondered at the justification and effrontery behind such calls from a party that has supervised fraud, anti-corruption-witch-hunt, embezzlement and redefined corruption, stating that this is a case of a government offering to pick out splinters from another’s eyes when he has log of wood in his own eyes.

“This call has further exposed the lack of seriousness and insincerity of APC to Nigerians, a party whose stock in trade is propaganda and one sided corruption fight. To them, they have seen another topic to distract Nigerians from their failure, but Nigerians are now wiser.

“As Nigerians, if there’s a picture up with a presidential candidate like Atiku, does not mean proof of business relationship as the APC propaganda would want to dribble with and therefore APC calling for Atiku to be investigated because Hushpuppi was arrested is playing to the gallery and a sign that they regret that the leadership didn’t do their works to burst kingpins because they dwell in propaganda.”

He said whereas they have failed to arrest the suspect, they just became audacious because a government of another country has done a huge job for them.

Chief Kalu also told APC that the propaganda again will fail, just like every other one they had thrown at Atiku, including labelling him corrupt without proof just to paint him black before Nigerians.

“APC has proven to be a gathering of hypocrites who chase the rats when their house is on fire. I suggest they start their investigation from telling Nigerians what happened to all the sums recovered from Nigerians in the name of corruption fight. Let them investigate the N36million snake money and tell Nigerians the outcome. What about the most recent palliatives disbursement that was shrouded in shadiness and no transparency? When will APC investigate the Election Day bullion van saga or Governor Ganduje’s alleged bribe?” he said.

Kalu said they should never think that they have the eternal power of investigation because they are in power, since power is transient, the investigator must one day be investigated and his deeds thrown to the light.

