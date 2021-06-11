News

APC c’tee to Buni: Address complaints from Rivers, Imo, Kwara chapters

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) membership registration and revalidation Appeal committee has asked the Chairman of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, to take the complaints of members in Imo, Rivers, Kwara and Ogun states seriously.

The secretary of the committee and past Acting National Chairman of APC, Chief Victor Giadom, stated this yesterday when he submitted the reports of the committee to Buni. Giadom said: “Most of the complaints forwarded to the committee were minor issues however, there is the need to look into the issues raised in Kwara, Ogun, Imo and Rivers states.” Recall that there were leadership tussle between the governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and his predecessor, Senator Rochas Okorocha; in Rivers between the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Ameachi and Senator Magnus Abe; in Ogun State between Chief Segun Osoba and former governor of the state, Senator Ibukunle Amosun; and in Kwara State between the governor, Abdullahrazaq and the Minister of Information and culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

