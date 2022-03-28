APC dead in Edo, only exists through press releases – PDP

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party is an indication that the party is dead in the state.

The PDP made the disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary,

Dr Patrick Ojebuoboh. It said Edo APC only exists through press releases.

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has become a dead political party, with none of its organs functioning hence, its inability to provide the seriously needed perspective and constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party.

“With the spectacular failure that the APC has exhibited at the national level, the party has left the nation’s economy in shreds, setting bandits on the loose across the country and abandoning the people in unprecedented hardship with astronomical energy and food prices that are beyond the reach of the common man.

“It is easy to see why Edo State APC has degenerated from a stage where it was just limping, to its present condition of being completely comatose.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...