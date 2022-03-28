News

APC dead in Edo, only exists through press releases – PDP

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu Benin Comment(0)

The Edo State Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said the inability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to provide constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party is an indication that the party is dead in the state.

 

The PDP made the disclosure yesterday in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary,

Dr Patrick Ojebuoboh. It said Edo APC only exists through press releases.

 

The statement reads; “The All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state has become a dead political party, with none  of its organs functioning hence, its inability to provide the seriously needed perspective and constructive criticism that is expected of a viable opposition party.

 

“With the spectacular failure that the APC has exhibited at the national level, the party has left the nation’s economy in shreds, setting bandits on the loose across the country and abandoning the people in unprecedented hardship with astronomical energy and food prices that are beyond the reach of the common man.

 

“It is easy to see why Edo State APC has degenerated from a stage where it was just limping, to its present condition of being completely comatose.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Bode George condemns Igangan killings, faults Buhari’s silence

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

A former National Vice-Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South-West, Chief Bode George, has condemned the recent killings in Igangan community of Oyo State by suspected herdsmen. He said the killings indicated that no one was safe anymore in the country. Speaking at a press conference in Lagos, George said the Igangan […]
News

FAROUK YAHAYA: THANKING BUHARI FOR A RIGHT CHOICE AS COAS

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The recent appointment of the Chief of Army Staff has generated reactions in the polity regarding the suitability of Major General Farouk Yahaya for the plum but demanding job. The interesting part is that some that are ignorant of the dynamics involved in such appointments have taken centre stage with insinuations and illogical conclusions so […]
News Top Stories

Cryptocurrency: How cyber-criminals’ activities triggered CBN’s clampdown

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Hijack of the customer data base of one of the country’s commercial banks by a cybercriminal cartel, which demanded ransoms in bitcoins before it would release the database, played a major role in the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) decision to order the immediate closure of the accounts of individuals and firms transacting in, or […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica