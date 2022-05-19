News Top Stories

APC debunks zoning presidential ticket to N'East

The National leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has debunked an agreed zoning arrangement as reported by some national media. Some media houses had reported that the party has zoned its presidential ticket to the North East and the vice president to the South. But, yesterday, the APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka said there was no such decision reached or agreed by the party. Morka, who made the refutal after a NWC meeting, also told the media that the Working Committee adjusted its timetable for the primaries. Morka, speaking, said: “We have a very quick announcement to make this afternoon regarding the timetable for our primaries.

Just today, Wednesday, the National Working Committee of the all progressives Congress has made an approved a revised timetable schedule of activities for House of As-sembly, National Assembly, governorship primaries and appeals that arise from that. “Our governorship and House of Representatives primary election will now take place on Thursday next.

“The Senate and House of Assembly primaries will now take place on Friday next and the election appeals for governorship and the House of Representatives will now take place also on Friday. “The appeals for the Senate and House of Assembly primaries will take place on Saturday, while special convention and presidential primary will now take place between Sunday to the 29th and Monday 30th of May 2022.” Asked about the mode of election he said: “That will be contained in the guidelines that we’re just about to issue.” In the report of zoning, the Publicity Secretary said: “There’s no such decision made by the National Working Committee.” Also reacting to the Presidential aspirants, Morka said he would not be able to confirm whether the former President Goodluck Jonathan returned his nomination forms or not.

 

