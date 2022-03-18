News Top Stories

APC: Decisions taken in my absence remain valid, binding –Buni

Governor of Yobe State and Chairman of the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mai Mala Buni, has debunked speculations that he had cancelled all decisions and actions taken by the then acting chairman of the body, Alhaji Muhammed Sani Bello, the Governor of Niger State.

Buni, who made the clarification yesterday, said the purported suspension of some activities initiated and executed by the CECPC during his absence was not true. In a statement he personally signed, Buni confirmed that he duly handed over the National Secretariat of the APC to Bello before he travelled abroad on medical vacation. In that light, he argued, all that was done during the said period of interregnum were valid, lawful and effective.

“Therefore all activities that were done in my absence remain valid and binding. All party stakeholders and members are hereby advised to disregard the previous statement discarding the activities of the committee under the leadership of the acting chairman.

“It could be recalled that I had duly transmitted power to the Niger State Governor, His Excellency Muhammed Sani Bello, to enable me to undergo medical attention,” he said. Buni charged all party members and stakeholders to show understanding by supporting the activities of the party geared towards conducting a successful national convention slated for March 26, 2022. New Telegraph learnt that the new posture of reconciliation and cooperation in the ruling party was due to the negative consequences the rancour and disunity of the previous week could have on the party. A source, who is familiar with the inner workings of the party, said that though Buni’s camp had won the leadership tussle, they want to be mature in handling things by carrying everyone along. “You know he (Bello) inaugurated state chairmen, which Buni was supposed to do before he travelled. If you say everything done in the absence of the substantive chairman has been thrown away, that, too, will be thrown away. “So, it is a way of dousing tension and not giving room for media to feast on a probable crisis in the ruling party.” On the fate of APC Secretary, Sen John Akpanudoedehe, the source said, “He’s on ground; no one has removed him, contrary to earlier speculations.”

 

