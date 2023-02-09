News

APC declares readiness for election, denies pushing for shift

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka has declared the ruling party’s readiness for the February 25 March 11 general election. In a statement yesterday, the party made the declaration following the reports it is pushing for the election to be shifted for one week.

The APC said: “The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility. Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose of misleading and causing needless anxiety and speculations regarding the upcoming election. The general election is a matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and the corporate integrity of our country. It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash, or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter. It bears reiterating that the underlying report is fake news.”

 

News

Kalu salutes Jonathan at 65

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has congratulated former President Goodluck Jonathan on the occasion of his 65th birthday anniversary. Acknowledging the contributions of the former President to the social, economic and political development of Nigeria, Kalu described the celebrant as a patriotic statesman with passion for […]
News

Osun set to commence 250m litres’ water project

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Determined to address bottleneck in water supply services to households in the state, Osun State government has finalized arrangements for the commencement of a-250 million litre capacity water project. At the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the state government and Efficacy Construction Company in Osogbo, Commissioner for Water Resources and Energy, Dr. Amidu […]
News

Lack of equipment hindering rice production in Rivers – Farmer

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The President, Rivers State Mega Rice Farmers Association, Godwin Akandu, yesterday said lack of agricultural equipment has been hindering the take-off of rice production plan in the state. Akandu told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Port Harcourt that the association had successfully coordinated members into cooperative groups using the local government biodata records […]

