APC declares readiness for election, denies pushing for shift

The National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Felix Morka has declared the ruling party’s readiness for the February 25 March 11 general election. In a statement yesterday, the party made the declaration following the reports it is pushing for the election to be shifted for one week.

The APC said: “The report is blatantly false and reckless, and bears no iota of credibility. Beyond its loud headline, the report offers no substantive justifying content aside from its intended purpose of misleading and causing needless anxiety and speculations regarding the upcoming election. The general election is a matter of extreme national importance bordering on national security and the corporate integrity of our country. It is not and should not become a matter for idle, rash, or insensitive speculation by the media or any institution for that matter. It bears reiterating that the underlying report is fake news.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...